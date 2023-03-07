Timbers extend Ivacic — Aljaz Ivacic had to wait for his chance to be the Portland Timbers primary goalkeeper. Now, it appears he’ll be in that role for a while.

The Timbers on Tuesday announced they have signed Ivacic to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

