Timbers extend Ivacic — Aljaz Ivacic had to wait for his chance to be the Portland Timbers primary goalkeeper. Now, it appears he’ll be in that role for a while.
The Timbers on Tuesday announced they have signed Ivacic to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
Las season, his first as Portland’s top keeper, Ivacic led MLS with 112 saves. He played in 32 of 34 games and Portland went 11-10-11 in those games. Ivacic, 29, was selected as the Timbers Army supporter’s player of the year.
The Slovenian has been with the Timbers since 2019 and had to work and wait for his chance, appearing in only seven MLS matches prior to last season.
Ivacic did not play in Portland’s first two games as he heals from a hand injury, though he was available on the bench.
WCC hires Stu Jackson — A former Oregon Duck is the new commissioner of the West Coast Conference.
Stu Jackson, who played basketball for three seasons at Oregon from 1973-76, was introduced as the WCC’s new leader on Monday, March 6.
Jackson comes to the WCC after nine years working at the Big East Conference, most recently as its Executive Associate Commissioner for Basketball.
Jackson has worked at all levels of basketball, including as a coach (New York Knicks) and general manager (expansion Vancouver Grizzlies) in the NBA. He spent 13 years in the NBA league office in several executive roles.
At the college level, Jackson was the head coach at Wisconsin for two seasons.
Jackson replaces Gloria Nevarez, who departed in the fall to become commissioner of the Mountain West Conference.
This is an uncertain time for the WCC, with BYU (after 12 seasons in the WCC) heading to the Big 12 next year and Gonzaga being courted by the Big 12. In 2018, the WCC changed its scheduling model and revenue distribution policy so that Gonzaga could keep more of the dollars it brought in on deep NCAA Tournament runs. The conference’s depth has improved in recent years, but keeping Gonzaga — which routed Saint Mary’s on Tuesday to win another WCC men’s basketball title — would seem to be important for longer-term success.
NWSL teams represented on video game — Electronic Arts and the National Women’s Soccer League announced that, starting March 15, all 12 NWSL clubs will be represented in the EA Sports FIFA ’23 video game. It’s another positive step for a league whose 11th season kicks off on March 25.
Geno Smith contract — Signing quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year contract extension was the right move for the Seahawks — not only because the 32-year quarterback earned it, but because paying Smith a reported $105 million over three seasons should actually help Seattle work within the salary cap to address needs on the defensive line and at linebacker this offseason.
Smith’s story is one of perseverance — and of making sure he prepared when his opportunity came. His 68.9% completion rate led the NFL in 2022.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”