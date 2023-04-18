Winterhawks Josh Mori & Ryder Thompson April 15, 2023 at Kamloops

Ryder Thompson (43), Josh Mori (2) and the rest of the Portland Winterhawks will try to turn around their playoff series against Kamloops in Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

 Courtesy Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

WINTERHAWKS PLAYOFFS: Portland is home for 7 p.m. playoff games Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 for the third and fourth games of its best-of-7 series with the Kamloops Blazers.

The Winterhawks will be hoping their home-ice success throughout the season carries over to these games after the Blazers controlled much of the first two games in British Columbia, winning 6-4 and 5-0. A Kamloops squad built to host the Memorial Cup next month is playing like a championship contender, using physical play to pressure Portland in its defensive zone and to limit the Winterhawks transition opportunities.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

