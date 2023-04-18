WINTERHAWKS PLAYOFFS: Portland is home for 7 p.m. playoff games Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 for the third and fourth games of its best-of-7 series with the Kamloops Blazers.
The Winterhawks will be hoping their home-ice success throughout the season carries over to these games after the Blazers controlled much of the first two games in British Columbia, winning 6-4 and 5-0. A Kamloops squad built to host the Memorial Cup next month is playing like a championship contender, using physical play to pressure Portland in its defensive zone and to limit the Winterhawks transition opportunities.
In Game 1, Portland had its share of scoring opportunities. There were fewer of those in Game 2, when Kamloops outshot Portland 42-29 and went 3 for 4 on the power play. The Winterhawks’ penalty kill has been a strength all season, but the Blazers are 4 for 6 with the man advantage through two games. In both games at Kamloops, the Blazers scored big goals late in the second period to seize command of what to that point were highly-competitive games. Portland coach Mike Johnston before the start of the series said his team needed to continue to be strong defensively and to covert its chances to beat Kamloops. Neither happened in the first two games. If the series makes it to a sixth game, meaning Portland wins two of the next three, Game 6 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum would be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 27.
- Winterhawks defenseman Luca Cagnoni and Carter Sotheran and goalie Jan Spunar are in the final HNL Central Scouting rankings ahead of June’s NHL Draft. Cagnoni is ranked 35th among North American skaters, Sotheran is No. 71 (climbing 18 spots from midseason) and Spunar is tha 10th rated goalie playing in North America.
WEEKLY HONORS ROUNDUP: Timbers players Dairon Asprilla and Santiago Moreno and Coach Giovanni Savarese were named to the MLS Team of Matchday Eight. Juan David Mosquera was named to the bench for the team of the week following Portland’s 4-1 April 15 win over Seattle.
- Portland State softball senior Emily Johansen, a Tualatin High grad, earned her third Big Sky Player of the Week honor after helping the Vikings win two of three against Idaho State. Johansen went 5 for 10 with two home runs and six RBI in the series.
- Oregon baseball pitcher Jace Stoffal was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week for his complete game shutout of No. 7 Stanford on April 14. Ducks third baseman Sabin Ceballos was named to Collegiate Baseball’s National Team of the Week after batting .368 with three homers, a triple, 11 RBIs and four run scored over five games as the Ducks went 4-1 in games against San Francisco and Stanford.
KRAKEN IN PLAYOFFS: Seattle won the first Stanley Cup playoff game in franchise history on April 18, beating defending champion Colorado 3-1 in Game 1 at Denver. After game 2 in Denver on Thursday, April 20 (6:30 p.m., ESPN), the series shifts to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for 7 p.m. games on Saturday, April 22 and Monday April 24 (both on TBS). If needed, Game 5 is April 26 at Colorado, Game 6 is April 28 at Seattle and Game 7 is April 30 at Colorado. Times and national TV for those games were to be determined. All Seattle first-round games are on ROOT Sports or ROOT Sports Plus.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: The Portland Pilots rallied twice, including a four-run ninth inning Tuesday to beat visiting Oregon 10-9 in a game that featured two rain delays. Freshman pinch hitter Justin Tsukada delivered a two-out double to tie the game in the ninth and scored the winning run on a dropped pop up.
The Pilots (20-16, 9-6 WCC) follow Tuesday’s game against the Ducks by playing host to Gonzaga April 21-23.
Oregon (24-11, 9-6 Pac-12) plays at California April 21-23 and hosts Gonzaga April 25-26 for non-conference games. The Ducks won two of three home games April 14-16 against No. 7-ranked Stanford.
Oregon State (25-10, 10-8 Pac-12) beat Seattle U 8-2 on Tuesday, April 18 and plays at Arizona State April 21-23. The Beavers won two of three games last week against USC.
Lewis & Clark earned its first postseason berth in 30 years. The Pioneers (26-11, 15-9) are the No. 2 seed for the four-team Northwest Conference Tournament, a double-elimination event hosted by first-place Pacific April 21-23. Lewis & Clark first plays third-seed Willamette at 3 p.m. on Friday. No. 4 Whitman plays Pacific at noon Friday.
Saturday games are scheduled for 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The championship is at noon Sunday with the if-needed game to follow.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Oregon (28-11, 8-7 Pac-12) plays host to Arizona April 21-23. The Ducks swept three games April 14-16 at Arizona State. The Ducks Tuesday, April 18 doubleheader against Portland State in Eugene was cancelled because of weather.
Oregon State (12-25-1, 3-14-1 Pac-12) is idle until visiting Arizona April 28-30. The Beavers took one of three against visiting Washington April 14-16.
Portland State (15-19, 6-3 Big Sky) plays its final home games of the season April 21-22 when Sacramento State visits the Gordon Faber Complex in Hillsboro. The Vikings won two of three home games April 14-15 against Idaho State.
HOPS: Hillsboro (6-3 through April 16) is at Eugene April 18-23. The Hops next home stand at Ron Tonkin Field is April 25-30 against Tri-City.
The Hillsboro Hops Fund Grant Program has awarded grants totaling $100,000 to 46 Washington County baseball and softball organizations.
MARINERS: Seattle (8-9) hosts Milwaukie at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 and at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. The Mariners then close out a nine-game home stand April 21-23 with three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.
SPRING COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Portland State will play its spring scrimmage at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21 at Hillsboro Stadium. Admission and parking are free, and the football team will hold a meet and greet with fans during the PSU softball game that begins at 1 p.m. Oregon State’s spring scrimmage is at noon on Saturday, April 22 and is also a chance for fans to tour the renovated Reser Stadium. The scrimmage will be on the Pac-12 Network at noon.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The Big Sky Conference and Summit League announced a three-year partnership for men's and women's basketball. That means the Portland State men's and women's teams will play one Summit League opponent at home and another on the road over the next three seasons. Specific games will be announced later.
- Oregon men's basketball center N'faly Dante has announced on social media his plans to return for one more season with the Ducks. Forward Quincy Guerrier announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.