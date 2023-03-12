A brash, confident new club, St. Louis CITY SC, beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Saturday at Providence Park, a disappointing result for a Portland team that wasn’t able to dictate the terms of the match after a fast start.
The Timbers jumped in front in the third minute on a sharp header from defender Zac McGraw on a corner kick from Eryk Williamson. St. Louis evened the score just before halftime and scored the winner on a 75th-minute free kick that bounced in the middle of the 18-yard box en route to an unmarked defender Kyle Hiebert at the far post. .
Injuries continue to be the story for Portland. Evander, the big offseason addition, didn’t start Saturday's match because of a knock in training. But the Brazilian was forced to enter 12 minutes in when Cristhian Paredes injured his hamstring chasing down a ball over the top.
Evander played 57 minutes before leaving with some groin tightness.
Portland had some half-chances in the second half, but never really troubled St. Louis keeper Roman Burki. Burki was credited with two saves, the most difficult of those coming just before the Portland goal when he denied Nathan Fogaca.
St. Louis plays a physical, direct brand of soccer, a formula that has it off to a 3-0 start in its first MLS season.
Portland fell to 1-2. The Timbers have scored very early in both home matches, but been unable to add on. The absence of a presence up top is part of the story, for sure. But both midfielder Williamson and coach Giovanni Savarese said the Timbers became too comfortable with the early lead.
Notable
Savarese said that Paredes’ hamstring injury will sideline him several weeks, but does not appear to be quite as serious as the one suffered by Yimmi Chara on a similar play in the home opener.
David Bingham got his third consecutive start in goal and made four saves, though he appeared to be screened and didn’t react to Jared Stroud’s shot on the tying goal. Savarese said that Aljaz Ivacic still hasn’t worked his way back fully from a preseason hand injury.
Paredes joins an injury list that includes Felipe Mora (left knee), Sebastian Blanco (left knee), David Ayala (right knee), Dairon Asprilla (right knee), Tega Ikoba (right knee)and Yimmi Chara (right hamstring). All of the injured are attacking players, which is a factor in Portland’s struggles to create and finish scoring chances.
Reaction
Gio Savarese on St. Louis’ direct, physical approach: “This wasn't just going to be a soccer game. It was going to be a battle. Credit to St. Louis, they capitalized on those moments that they had, and then they managed the game in a disruptive way in order to make sure that they got a good win.”
Added Eryk Williamson: “It’s a very unorthodox style. It's one where they fight for 90 minutes. They don't give up and you've seen that in their three games they're always fighting to the end and I know that ultimately makes the team good.”
Player of the match
Has to be Juan Mosquera — again. The young right back continues to impress both as a defender and a weapon in the attack. Savarese has been measured in his praise, calling Mosquera a young player he wants to see continue to improve.
Match grade: D.
Hey, it’s a home loss to an expansion team. Yes, there are the injuries. Sure, St. Louis is 3-0-0 with two road wins, so we wouldn’t call the loss embarrassing. But, as Savarese and Williamson each said, it’s disappointing. And, it wasn’t particularly exciting. The physical, in-your-face style of the visitors had referee Victor Rivas blow his whistle for a combined 37 fouls.
Up next: Portland at Atlanta United, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 (Apple TV)
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”