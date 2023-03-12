St. Louis winning goal vs. Timbers on March 11, 2023

St. Louis CITY SC players, including Joao Klauss (9) react to the go-ahead goal in their 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on March 11 at Providence Park.

 PMG Photo: DIEGO G. DIAZ

A brash, confident new club, St. Louis CITY SC, beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Saturday at Providence Park, a disappointing result for a Portland team that wasn’t able to dictate the terms of the match after a fast start.

The Timbers jumped in front in the third minute on a sharp header from defender Zac McGraw on a corner kick from Eryk Williamson. St. Louis evened the score just before halftime and scored the winner on a 75th-minute free kick that bounced in the middle of the 18-yard box en route to an unmarked defender Kyle Hiebert at the far post. .

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

