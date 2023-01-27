James Stefan had a four-point night and Chaz Lucius scored twice Friday as the Portland Winterhawks fought off the Swift Current Broncos for a 6-3 Western Hockey League win in front of 4,617 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Two empty-net goals in the final minutes wrapped up Portland’s 21st home win of the season. The Winterhawks are 32-8-2-1 for 67 points. The Broncos are 22-19-0-2.
Lucius, a Winnipeg Jets’ first-round pick, also had an assist and now has three goals and seven assists in four games with Portland. He scored Portland’s first two goals of the night, tying the game 1-1 midway through the first period and 2-2 midway through the second.
Stefan assisted on those two goals, then gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 14:09 of the second. Stefan had an open net and put home a pass through the crease from Lucius.
Robbie Fromm-Delorme’s 26th goal of the season with 42 seconds left in the second made it 4-2 Portland.
A breakaway goal from Josh Filmon midway through the third period made it a one-goal game.
But with the Broncos on a power play and goalie Reid Dyck pulled for an extra attacker, Winterhawks defenseman Luca Cagnoni put home an empty-netter from inside his own blueline. Stefan added an unassisted empty-net goal.
Portland goalie Jan Spunar stopped 25 of 28 shots to improve to 13-3 in net.
The Winterhawks went 1 for 5 on the power play and killed all four Broncos advantages.
Portland plays on Saturday at Seattle, a showdown between the top two teams in the U.S. Division. The 6 p.m. game can be seen on KRCW TV.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”