James Stefan had two goals and two assists Friday, Jan. 27 to help the Portland Winterhawks to a 6-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos. Portland wore special Pride Night jerseys.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

James Stefan had a four-point night and Chaz Lucius scored twice Friday as the Portland Winterhawks fought off the Swift Current Broncos for a 6-3 Western Hockey League win in front of 4,617 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Two empty-net goals in the final minutes wrapped up Portland’s 21st home win of the season. The Winterhawks are 32-8-2-1 for 67 points. The Broncos are 22-19-0-2.

