With more than a month of games under their belts, the outlooks for each of the four men's Division I college basketball programs in Oregon are starting to come into focus.
No, there are no local teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll — a rough patch for the Ducks in late November saw to that. While each program has had reason to feel hopeful thus far, each has significant room for improvement after the first six weeks.
Here is a look at the current state of men's college basketball in the state of Oregon, with conference play soon to start in earnest for all four teams.
Oregon Ducks (7-5, 1-1 Pac-12)
If any team in the state is likely to make a run to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it's Dana Altman's crew.
The Ducks debuted at No. 21 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, but a head-scratching loss to UC Irvine on Nov. 11 sent them plummeting off the list. Oregon then lost tough matchups with Houston and Connecticut — both of whom are top-five teams nationally and are on the shortlist of legitimate Final Four contenders — in late November.
Then, the Ducks split their final two games at the Phil Knight Invitational with a loss to Michigan State and a win over Villanova. Oregon opened up Pac-12 play with a home win over Washington State before falling to UCLA on the road, and the team has reeled off three consecutive victories since then.
The major issue for this Oregon team so far has been health. Only four players have appeared in all 12 games, while six players have appeared in eight or fewer. The recent return of transfer guard Brennan Rigsby has given the Ducks a boost.
Transfer guard Keeshawn Barthelemy was brought in from Colorado and made his way into the starting lineup, but he suffered an ankle injury four games into the season and has not played since Nov. 20. Big man Nate Bittle has also been on the shelf for a few weeks due to a foot injury. Meanwhile, South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard has yet to make his debut after having knee surgery just days before the season opener.
As for the players who have been on the floor, senior point guard Will Richardson continues to carry the Ducks as their veteran leader. Richardson is playing over 90% of his team's minutes this year, which ranks 17th nationally, and he had the 27th-best assist rate in the country through Dec. 17.
On the wings, Quincy Guerrier and Rivaldo Soares have been capable players, but each has a major weakness when it comes to shooting the ball: Guerrier struggles on free throws (57.4%), while Soares struggles on 3-pointers (28.9%). Guerrier is great at getting to the line, but he needs to start converting. Similarly, Soares doesn't need to be the best 3-point shooter in the country, but he needs to be making at least a third of his attempts.
Down low, N'Faly Dante and Kel'el Ware are becoming a nightmare for opposing drivers. Each of them rank among the nation's 110 best shot-blockers, and they have helped Oregon register a top-75 mark in offensive rebounding. They have been mostly efficient on offense, too, with each player currently boasting field goal percentages over 58%.
If Altman can get his team back to full health down the stretch, it is entirely possible that Oregon surges in Pac-12 play and makes it back into the Top 25 before the conference tournament.
Oregon State Beavers (5-6, 1-1 Pac-12)
It has not been an outstanding season thus far for the Beavers. But after winning just three games total last year, they'll take the 5-6 start.
Oregon State has a few decent results under its belt, including the season-opening victory over Tulsa, a win over Washington to open Pac-12 play and a 15-point pummeling of a sneaky-good Seattle team.
That said, there are also two highly questionable losses on the docket — and both of them came against Portland State. The Beavers' other losses to Duke, Florida, USC and Texas A&M are all generally forgivable, but a pair of losses to the Vikings likely killed any chance for OSU to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
If there has been one major bright spot for Oregon State thus far, it has been the play of freshman point guard Jordan Pope. The Oakley, California, native is leading the team in minutes (34.5 per game), points (14.4), assists (3.5) and made 3-pointers (20), and he also has committed the fewest fouls (16) of the seven players to appear in all 11 games.
At this stage, Pope is one of the favorites — if not the frontrunner — to win the Pac-12's freshman of the year award. UCLA's Adem Bona and Oregon's Kel'el Ware are also on that shortlist, but Pope's status as the Beavers' best player likely gives him the nod.
Portland Pilots (8-6, 0-0 WCC)
The Pilots may have been flying under the radar coming into the year, but head coach Shantay Legans has put Portland on the map.
Portland boasts one of the country's 100 best offenses, and it was on full display at the PKI tournament as the Pilots hung around with some of the most notable programs in the country. After falling 89-81 to North Carolina, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, the Pilots beat Villanova by 12 and then fell to Michigan State by a single point.
Led by Tyler Robertson, Moses Wood and Kristian Sjolund, the Pilots will be a dark horse in the West Coast Conference this year — and they may even be able to grab a win or two over the league's Big Three of Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and BYU.
Portland State Vikings (5-7, 0-0 Big Sky)
The Vikings made waves with those aforementioned wins over Oregon State — as well as getting some national attention for their 114-31 romp over Portland Bible College — but Jase Coburn's team has hit a skid recently.
After improving to 5-4 with a win over Air Force on Dec. 3, Portland State has lost three straight despite playing admirably against solid mid-majors Santa Clara and UC Santa Barbara.
This team, which consists of almost entirely new pieces, has been led by the strong play of transfers Jorell Saterfield (15.5 points per game) and Cameron Parker (14.5).
Notably, Parker played at Jesuit High School before finishing his prep career at the Tipton School in New Hampshire. He then spent two seasons apiece at Sacred Heart University and the University of Montana. Now, Parker is thriving in his return to the Portland metro.