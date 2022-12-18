Oregon Ducks men's college basketball

The Oregon Ducks have dealt with many injuries this year, but fifth-year senior Will Richardson (center) has been a steady hand keeping the team afloat, along with fellow starters N'Faly Dante (left) and Quincy Guerrier (right).

With more than a month of games under their belts, the outlooks for each of the four men's Division I college basketball programs in Oregon are starting to come into focus.

No, there are no local teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll — a rough patch for the Ducks in late November saw to that. While each program has had reason to feel hopeful thus far, each has significant room for improvement after the first six weeks.

Oregon State Beavers men's college basketball

Oregon State point guard Jordan Pope (0) has been one of the best freshmen in the Pac-12 thus far, and he leads the Beavers in scoring, assists and 3-pointers.
Portland Pilots men's college basketball

University of Portland juniors Tyler Robertson (2) and Moses Wood (1) high-five during the Pilots' 83-71 win over Villanova during the Phil Knight Invitational.

Tags

Recommended for you