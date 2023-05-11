A Thanksgiving Day home game against the San Francisco 49ers highlights what might be the defining phase of Seattle’s 2023 season.
The NFL announced its regular-season schedule on Thursday. The Seahawks’ full schedule is listed below, but the first Thanksgiving home game in Hawks’ history certainly stand outs. It’s the first of what shapes up as a tough stretch. Seattle is at Dallas a week later on Thursday, Nov. 30, then travels to San Francisco Dec. 10 and hosts Philadelphia on Dec. 17.
(It’s also a tough stretch for the 49ers, who travel to Philadelphia between the two Seattle games).
The Seahawks a play three prime-time games. The Chiefs, Chargers, Bills and Cowboys are on prime time six times.
The first regular-season game is Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Detroit Lions visit the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Another Week 1 game of note is the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers hosting Buffalo on Sept. 11 for Monday Night Football.
Seahawks 2023 schedule
Preseason — Seattle will host Minnesota and Dallas and play at Green Bay on dates TBD.
Regular season
Sunday, Sept. 10 — Rams at Seahawks, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Sept. 17 — Seahawks at Lions, 10 a.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Sept. 24 — Panthers at Seahawks, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
Monday, Oct. 2 — Seahawks at Giants, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 5 — bye.
Sunday, Oct. 15 — Seahawks at Bengals, 10 a.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Oct. 22 — Cardinals at Seahawks, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Oct. 29 — Browns at Seahawks, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Nov. 5 — Seahawks at Ravens, 10 a.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Nov. 12 — Commanders at Seahawks, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Nov. 19 — Seahawks at Rams, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)
Thursday, Nov. 23 — 49ers at Seahawks, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”