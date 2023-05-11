Lumen Field photo

The Seattle Seahawks will play eight of their 17 games in 2023 at Lumen Field.

 PMG Photo: Michael Workman

A Thanksgiving Day home game against the San Francisco 49ers highlights what might be the defining phase of Seattle’s 2023 season.

The NFL announced its regular-season schedule on Thursday. The Seahawks’ full schedule is listed below, but the first Thanksgiving home game in Hawks’ history certainly stand outs. It’s the first of what shapes up as a tough stretch. Seattle is at Dallas a week later on Thursday, Nov. 30, then travels to San Francisco Dec. 10 and hosts Philadelphia on Dec. 17.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

