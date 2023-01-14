Every college basketball season has its ups and downs. But, it felt like a season’s worth was packed into the span of a few days between Jan. 12-15 for area teams.
Before we visit the highs and the lows you probably know about, let’s start with a couple highs you might have missed.
Lewis & Clark junior guard Nikko Echalas — in his first two games since early December — hit buzzer-beating game-winners on consecutive days to lift the Pioneers to wins over Linfield (70-67 on Friday, Jan. 13) and Pacific Lutheran (68-67 on Saturday, Jan. 14). The first of those was an open 3-pointer at home; the second a spinning put-back try from six feet at PLU. A heck of a way to return to the lineup for a 9-6 Pioneers club.
Oregon’s Division I teams put their fans through big emotional swings last week.
Exhibit A was the Oregon men, who were embarrassed by Arizona State on Thursday, July 12, then handled No. 9 Arizona two days later.
But, there’s also the Portland State men, who played at home for the first time in what felt like forever and won a game they should have lost, then lost a game they were in position to win. After erasing a late deficit in an unlikely and thrilling win over Northern Arizona on Jan. 12, the Vikings lost a 14-point second-half lead and fell at home to a Northern Colorado team that had lost seven in a row.
For the Portland women, there was frustration in a loss to 20th-ranked Gonzaga, but also relief that senior point guard Haylee Andrews was able to walk through the handshake line after needing help to the locker room late in the Saturday game. Pilots coach Michael Meek said Andrews’ status would be assessed before the Pilots visit Saint Mary’s on Thursday, Jan. 19 hoping to start another run of wins.
For the Portland men, there was the relief of having Moses Wood and Tyler Robertson back and of beating San Francisco for the first West Coast Conference win of the season on Jan. 12, then the rough experience at Gonzaga in a 115-75 loss on Saturday.
The Oregon State men played two solid halves last week at Gill Coliseum. Unfortunately, they were split between two games, losses to Arizona and to Arizona State.
For the Portland State women, there was the joy of experiencing a Big Sky Conference road win on Jan. 12 at Northern Arizona, then the let down of a Northern Colorado team that had struggled in recent games to reach 50 points go for 25 in the third quarter and beat the visiting Viks 75-56.
Again, college basketball seasons are long and, for most teams, a series of highs and lows. Of all the twists we saw last week, the most interesting has to be the way Dana Altman’s Oregon men came to life against Arizona.
Less than 48 hours before Saturday’s 86-67 win over the then No. 9 Wildcats, the Ducks snoozed through a home game against a good Arizona State team that really never was a contest. That nationally-televised rout gave the impression these Ducks aren’t even a bubble NCAA team. But, Altman has 11 heathy scholarship players for the first time this season and if Oregon plays with the intensity and togetherness it showed against Arizona, the ceiling is high.
Fans saw why Jermaine Cousinard was expected to start from the day he arrived in Eugene. The fifth-year senior transfer from South Carolina went for 27 points in his first start for the Ducks. Add in the recent return to health of guard Keeshawn Barthelemy and of post Nate Bittle, and Altman finally has a full deck, one that shouldn’t rely on Will Richardson to play long minutes.
We’ll find out how much togetherness and drive these Ducks have with their games at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at California and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at at Stanford. If Oregon is to become as good as its talent suggests it can, these are two games the Ducks should win.
The game to watch this week takes place at 8p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Corvallis. Oregon and Oregon State get together for their second women’s basketball rivalry game of the season, and the winner will gain some important momentum in what is a highly-competitive Pac-12.
It hasn’t been the smoothest of seasons for either team.
The Ducks (13-5, 4-3 in the Pac-12) are coming off an overtime home loss to Washington State. The Beavers (10-8, 2-5) were swept at Gill Coliseum by the Washington schools.
Oregon State did get some good news last week when 6-foot-3 Timea Gardiner finally made her OSU debut after missing the first 17 games of the season. A McDonald’s All-American and top-10 recruit in the nation, Gardiner figures to be an impact player once she settles into college basketball.
Oregon coach Kelly Graves turned 60 on Jan. 14, but might feel older after the Ducks struggled to beat Washington, then fell to Washington State at home in overtime. Only some hot 3-point shooting from Arizona State transfer Taya Hanson saved the Ducks against the Huskies. Hanson was 4 for 4 from deep including a clinching 3 with 23 seconds left.
As a reminder, Oregon beat Oregon State 75-67 in December at Matthew Knight Arena. But the Beavers led by seven in the fourth quarter until the Ducks used a 17-2 burst to pull out that win, thanks in large part to Endyia Rogers scoring 34 points. The rematch can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.