Damian Lillard is shouldering plenty of the load for the Portland Trail Blazers (31-34), but he's one of the best to ever play the game and that's all the team needed Monday at the Detroit Pistons (15-50) in Portland's 110-104 win.
Lillard started out hot, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter on the second night of a back-to-back. He finished the first frame with 16 points and five rebounds while the Blazers forced four turnovers and took a 31-18 lead into the second.
Detroit made up some ground in the second thanks to eight points from rookie Jaden Ivey and his four assists. But Lillard went to work playmaking as well, picking up four assists in the second to head into halftime with a 21-6-6 line, along with a 59-51 lead.
Jerami Grant got into the fun to start the second half, going 3 for 3 from deep to score 17 points in the third while also blocking two shots and picking up a steal. Meanwhile Lillard reached his triple-double in the third, picking up five more assists and five more rebounds in the third to get to 23-11-11 after three.
Lillard helped close the game in the fourth as the tied-for-worst in the league Pistons never mounted much of a comeback. Lillard scored eight more points to finish with 31 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, his third career triple-double and his second this season. The last one came on Feb. 8 at home against Golden State (33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds).
Grant chipped in 26 points while Cam Reddish had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Trendon Watford added 12 off the bench.
The glaring issue for Portland was transition defense, getting out scored on the fastbreak 22-1. But the Blazers did force 16 turnovers and only committed 11 themselves.
Portland's now on a win-streak, something it hasn't done in over a month when it won three consecutive games from Jan. 30-Feb. 3.
The Blazers move into a three-way tie with Utah and the Los Angeles Lakers, and potentially New Orleans depending on its finish in a later tip, at 31-34, leaving Portland in 11th. That also leaves the Blazers 2.5 back of Minnesota for the No. 6 seed.
The next one won't be easy as Portland heads to a 4:30 p.m. tip Wednesday at Boston (45-21).