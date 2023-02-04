Going into halftime up 11 with Damian Lillard sitting at 28 points, it felt like the Portland Trail Blazers (26-27) were in a good spot to close out their three-game road trip in Chicago with a third consecutive win.
Then the third quarter happened, and the Blazers ended up in the loss column 129-121.
The Blazers were outscored by the Bulls (25-27) 33-17 in the third frame, and what made it worse was the start to the quarter saw Portland go up by as much as 17 with an 80-63 lead.
A 23-4 run put Chicago in front 86-84 however. Shaedon Sharpe tied the game briefly at 87 on a made 3-pointer, but the Bulls would finish the third up 92-87.
Portland didn’t give up though as it pulled within one point of the lead a couple times in the middle of the fourth, but couldn’t quite hit the big shot to take the lead back and spark something bigger.
Anfernee Simons tried his best with 11 fourth-quarter points with three made 3-pointers, finishing the game with 27 points.
Lillard wasn’t far behind with nine points in the fourth, finishing with a game-high 40 points. Josh Hart had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Chicago side was led by Zach LaVine with 36 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 11 rebounds and All-Star DeMar DeRozan pitched in 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Portland returns home for a matchup with Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
Standout stats
Efficient Bulls: Chicago beat Portland 14-0 in terms of second chance points, yet the Blazers actually had more offensive rebounds with a 7-6 advantage. Meanwhile the Bulls shot 60% from the floor and hit two less 3-pointers than the Blazers despite taking 17 less of them.
More Dame history: Lillard’s 40-point game marks the 50th of his career, passing Shaquille O’Neal for the 19th most in NBA history and into a tie with Russell Westbrook at No. 18.
Game grade: B
It was a loss, but there’s not much to point to and say exactly why the Blazers lost. They certainly played well enough to win and had some scoring beyond Lillard’s 40. The Bulls simply hit some tough shots down the stretch to keep the Blazers from making a comeback. Portland won the turnover battle 12-9 and did its thing getting to the free throw line as well. It was a well played game on both sides that Chicago happened to walk away with. A 2-1 road trip isn’t something to look down on, but the schedule gets a little tougher with Milwaukee and Golden State both in town next week.
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.