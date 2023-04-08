After taking a lead into halftime, the tanking Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) pulled the plug in the third quarter, leading to a 136-125 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) on Saturday.
Shaedon Sharpe was a big reason things went well in the first half, scoring 21 points on three made 3-pointers and shooting 8-for-12 overall from the floor.
Trendon Watford wasn’t far behind with 18 points and Kevin Knox II got busy on the glass with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile the Blazers held the Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook in check with 27 points between the two and forced two turnovers from each of them. That helped lead to 11 fastbreak points for the young Blazers.
The Clippers, still fighting for playoff positioning, turned it up in the third quarter by scoring 45 points alone in the frame. Leonard had 13 while former Blazer Nicolas Batum posted nine points.
Knox played the entire third quarter and for good reason as he scored 16 points thanks to three made 3-pointers. The issue was none of the other starters went with him scoring as the next best total was four points from Watford.
LA led 109-96 after the third and never looked back. Another former Blazer in Norman Powell helped close the door with 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Knox finished as the leading man for Portland with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Sharpe posted 26 points and Watford had 24. Shaq Harrison picked up a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 10 assists.
Portland remains with the fifth-worst record in the league, holding a one-game “lead” on Indiana and Orlando at 34-47.
Up next is the final game of the regular season, at long last. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday against the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center.