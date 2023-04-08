Kevin Knox Blazers vs Kings 033123

Kevin Knox (11) rises up for the 3-point shot as Sacramento defender Kessler Edwards (17) chases out to contest March 31 at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

After taking a lead into halftime, the tanking Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) pulled the plug in the third quarter, leading to a 136-125 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) on Saturday.

Shaedon Sharpe was a big reason things went well in the first half, scoring 21 points on three made 3-pointers and shooting 8-for-12 overall from the floor.