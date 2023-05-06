In one of the more entertaining matches in recent memory, the Portland Thorns fell behind three times and answered three times in a 3-3 draw on Saturday at North Carolina to remain unbeaten in regular-season National Women’s Soccer League play.
Olivia Moultrie delivered a stunning goal to tie the score for the last time after two goals from Crystal Dunn in her return to a stadium she once called home.
The Courage scored in the first minute on a deflection, got a quality shot from the young Brazilian Kerolin to lead 2-1 at the half, and took their final lead on a finish by Victoria Pickett after Olivia Wingate beat Portland center backs Emily Menges and Kelli Hubly to set up Pickett.
The result means the Thorns have three wins and three draws to start the season, their 12 points tied with the Washington Spirit atop the standings pending a pair of Sunday NWSL matches.
Portland coach Mike Norris, Dunn and Moultrie each expressed pride in the way the Thorns battled back three times in the match.
“I think to find ourselves down three times, it’s probably hard for us to wrap our head around. But the group kept pushing,” Norris said. “We wanted to be front-footed in this game. I think we showed that from a defending aspect especially, and then in the attack.”
This is the second 3-3 draw in a row for a Portland team that had conceded only twice across its first four matches. But Norris pointed to the assertive approach that produced a 19-9 advantage in shots (10-5 on goal) Saturday as evidence that the assertive defending up the field paid off.
“I don't want to be a team that has conceded three goals, for sure,” Norris said. “But I didn't think it was a poor defensive performance. I thought it was anything but that, to be honest.”
Sophia Smith did not score, the the Portland forward assisted on the first-half Dunn goal and made the decisive back-heel pass in the precise buildup to Dunn’s second goal. One of the best team goals in recent memory started with Menges sending a pass to Meghan Klingenberg on the left wing. From there, a quick series of one-touch passes between Klingenberg, Morgan Weaver, and Smith broke through the defense. Smith’s back-heel pass sent Klingenberg into space deep in the penalty area. Rather than shoot, she squared a ball that Dunn put away.
“That second goal was a collective goal,” Dunn said. “Players were able to penetrate with the ball, some layoffs there. Soph obviously had an amazing back-heel to Kling that continued her run in. The joke was, (Klingenberg) was actually about to shoot it, but I had kind of yelled, ‘Hey Kling, you got me in the box’, and she was able to find me. So it's just a collective goal.”
Moultrie’s goal which tied it 3-3 was a different kind of beautiful. Right back Natalia Kuikka won possession near the center stripe and charged forward before finding Moultrie in a central pocket. Moultrie took two quick right-footed touches to navigate towards the top of the box and struck a perfect left-footed curlier inside the left post.
“Natu drove in and gave me a great pass and I saw the space and I was like ‘Alright, I'm gonna go for it.’ And here we are,” Moultrie said.
Outside backs were a factor for both teams’ attacks. North Carolina’s Ryan Williams made her presence felt on the right side throughout the game, beginning 30 seconds in when her sharp cross from deep deflected off of a recovering Menges for a quick own goal.
The Brazilian Kerolin was a handful all game, too. Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby finished with three saves, all of them significant. A kick save denied an open chance just before halftime on a shot from Miura Narumi after Kerolin dribbled deep into the penalty area and close to pass instead of shoot. Her second-half reactin stops denied Tyler lussi’s clean header and a chance for Wingate — both set up by Kerolin.
Portland will play mostly road games in May, including a stop on Friday, May 12 at Houston to take on the Dash.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
