Thorns forward Morgan Weaver scores a goal past Angel City defender Ali Riley and goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, completing an assist from Olivia Moultrie for Portland's partial 2-1 lead during a dramatic 3-3 draw on April 29 at Providence Park.
Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby scores the equalizer in injury time in a dramatic 3-3 draw between the Portland Thorns and Angel City FC in an NWSL regular-season match on April 29 at Providence Park.
PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz
PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz
Angel City midfielder Julie Ertz (left) blocks a pass from Portland Thorns captain Christine Sinclair during the 3-3 draw between the NWSL teams on April 29 at Providence Park.
Bella Bixby didn’t give a thought to her action that turned what was headed toward a hard-to-swallow loss into a heart-in-your throat result for the Portland Thorns.
With a back-heel on a loose ball, Bixby on Saturday became the second goalkeeper in Portland Thorns and National Women’s Soccer League history to score a goal, this one earning her team an improbable 3-3 draw with Angel City and sending 16,938 fans at Providence Park home with quite a memory.
Bixby was able to direct a loose ball into the net on a Portland corner kick in the seventh minute of added time. Angel City goalkeeper Didi Haracic was about to collect the corner kick when she collided with a teammate, jarring the ball from her grip and to the feet of Bixby whose back-heel sent the ball across the line.
Thus ended a crazy match that saw the visitors from Los Angeles take an early lead, the Thorns grab control in the second half, and then Angel City regain the lead from free kicks five minutes apart.
The point from the draw keeps the Thorns unbeaten in this NWSL regular season with three wins and two draws for 11 points, one ahead of second-place OL Reign. Angel City is 1-2-2 for five points.
Both Bixby and coach Mike Norris said that the goalkeeper’s job in that situation is to try to occupy a defender without getting in the way of the play her teammates are trying to execute.
“I was very lucky that it bounced right in front of me and I just scooped it in,” Bixby said.
Bixby is the second goalkeeper in league history to score. In June of 2015, Michelle Betos scored in a similar situation for the Thorns in a 1-1 draw with Kansas City at Providence Park.
Bixby said she remembers watching that Betos goal from home.
As fun it was for her to pull off a similar goal, Bixby would have preferred she’d done more for her team at her goalkeeping job. She blamed herself for Angel City’s first goal, which came in the 10th minute on a well-struck ball to the near post by 18-year-old emerging star Alyssa Thompson that Bixby said took a quick bounce that surprised her.
Still, the Thorns had things in hand midway through the second half, leading 2-1 on a first-half penalty kick from Hina Sugita and a marvelous Morgan Weaver finish of a subtle pass from Olivia Moultrie in the 65th minute.
But the visitors cashed in on a free kick from each wing in the span of five minutes to lead 3-2 by the 79th minute. First came an own goal from Portland defender Natalia Kuikka attempting to defend a whipped in delivery at the back post.
Julie Ertz, the U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder in her first start for Angel City, appeared to bang into Bixby as the cross came in, but no obstruction foul was called.
Ertz was involved in several decisive moments. In the first half, she took out Portland’s Crystal Dunn inside the box as Ertz attempted a clearance. Sugita calmly delivered on the penalty kick to tie the game in the 32nd minute.
And, it was Ertz who gave Angel City the 3-2 lead, scoring with a flick header after making an unmarked run toward Clarisse Le Bihan’s delivery.
Given that turn of events, this tie felt like a win for Portland — and Norris, understandably but mistakenly, described it as such.
“Credit to the group. They kept fighting, kept their composure through the end,” Norris said. “Then to get the win (draw) in the fashion we did, you have to be happy. But just roller coaster. I think I felt every emotion tonight.”
Having played four of their first five league matches at home, the Thorns spend much of May on the road starting with a 4 p.m. match on May 6 at North Carolina.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”