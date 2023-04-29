Bella Bixby didn’t give a thought to her action that turned what was headed toward a hard-to-swallow loss into a heart-in-your throat result for the Portland Thorns.

With a back-heel on a loose ball, Bixby on Saturday became the second goalkeeper in Portland Thorns and National Women’s Soccer League history to score a goal, this one earning her team an improbable 3-3 draw with Angel City and sending 16,938 fans at Providence Park home with quite a memory.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

