A year ago, Sam Coffey hit the ground running upon joining the Portland Thorns. As a rookie, the midfielder had a lot to learn as she took the step from college to professional soccer. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t ready for a significant role.
Coffey’s emergence as a reliable defensive midfielder was one of the most significant developments on the Thorns run to the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League championship. She was a Best XI selection and, if not for the play of San Diego defender Naomi Girma, Coffey certainly would have been the league’s rookie of the year.
Her play earned her a contract extension through 2025 and the native of the New York City area feels right at home in the Rose City.
More settled than she was a year ago, Coffey is no less motivated to make an impact for the Thorns — and, she hopes, at the Women’s World Cup for the United States.
Coffey was left off the national team roster for the She Believes Cup in February, and has used that as motivation during the Thorns preseason.
“I want to want to go to the World Cup and help the team,” Coffey said. “But, if that is the only thing I think about, I lose sight of the everyday moments and the little things that are so important.
“Whatever environment I’m in, every single day giving my best at it and focusing on the little things, being detail oriented, is the best approach I can have — and just having fun along the way and enjoying it.”
Coffey’s second season, and the Thorns’ 11th, begins Sunday, March 26th. Portland hosts Orlando at 2 p.m. at Providence Park, a match that will be televised by KPDX (FOX 12 Plus).
Mike Norris, who was promoted from assistant coach to head coach of the Thorns after Rhian Wilkinson resigned, describes Coffey as humble, but hungry to improve.
“She’s really hungry. She’s putting in the work. I think not making the She Believes roster hurt her a little bit. But she’s used that in a very positive manner to try and go to work on some of the growth areas,” Norris said.
Coffey’s willingness to embrace a challenge and grow from it helped her thrive as a rookie playing a new position on the field last season.
Sure, she’d mostly played in attacking roles growing up near New York City and at Boston College and Penn State. But, Portland’s roster was, and is, loaded with attacking talent. A key question as the 2022 season began was who would replace Angela Salem as the anchor in midfield, the “No. 6” tasked with breaking up opposing attacks and distributing the ball to teammates.
Sam Coffey was the answer.
Her play not only helped Portland win its third National Women’s Soccer League championship, it helped Coffey get a foot in the door with the United States Women’s National Team, playing in four friendlies last year and selected to the roster for the Concacaf W Championship tournament. In January, Coffey was on the national team’s trip to New Zealand.
She didn’t play in two exhibition wins on that trip. Of course, Coffey was disappointed when she wasn’t named to the United States roster for the She Believes Cup. She said that veteran national team players Becky Sauerbrunn and Crystal Dunn reminded her that getting left off the national team is an experience most young players go through, and not a reason to be discouraged.
“Having them by my side and just reminding me, ‘Don’t settle. Don’t just accept it. Fight it and get after it and know who you are,’” has been a lift, Coffey said. “I’m so grateful for the experience that they offer and the teammates that they are.”
As seamlessly as Coffey took to playing as the pivot in defensive midfield for the Thorns last season, being left off the She Believes Cup roster is a reminder that Coffey still is new to the position. It’s why her offseason focus — after a vacation in Hawaii with her mother — was on the defensive side of her game.
Feedback from coaches with the national team and with the Thorns was that Coffey needs to become a more hard-nosed defensive presence who is combative in one-on-one battles.
“I would say being on the ball is the side of the game that comes most naturally to me,” she said. “I just want to be elite on both sides and I want to be excellent on both sides and really become a well-rounded ‘six’ and just be the best in every category that I can be.”
One way Coffey said she worked on her defending was playing small-sided soccer with men’s and boys teams in the New York City area, including with players from NYCFC II.
Coffey’s commitment to getting better, and to contributing in any way possible, was never a question.
“I never wanted to shy down from bringing my whole self because I was new or because I didn’t have the experience. And I think being a voice on this team, being a leader in the middle of the field, is something that I feel I do well,” she said. “I owe it to the people around me and myself to to bring that and not to back down just because I don’t have as many games under my belt. I think that does a disservice to the team when you kind of shy from that, or you play in a state of fear.”
Coffey understands that every season is different, that chemistry can change as players come and go. This season’s biggest change is at the top, with Norris taking over as head coach. Coffey said that having a familiar voice at the top, and someone who developed strong relationships with players as an assistant coach last season, is a positive in another season of change. And, she said the Thorns approach to all of the turmoil last season and the offseason has strengthened bonds within the squad.
“We’re a team finding our way and we’re discovering more and more about who we are and what we’re capable of,” Coffey said. “I think we’ve been through a lot and that’s been challenging. But it’s also brought us together, I think, in a lot of unique ways. This team is no stranger to adversity and I think our approach in embracing it instead of running from it is really powerful. We’re grateful that he’s at the helm.”
Gratitude is an important aspect of Coffey’s life. She said she took time to appreciate everything her first season in Portland provided — not the least of which was a championship.
“That’s the past now. It’s a new year, a clean slate,” Coffey said. “Not that you can’t be proud of those things and carry them with you, but success is earned. And I’m ready to get after it in a new year.”