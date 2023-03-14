Portland Thorns original logo

The Portland Thorns on March 15 announced they've signed rookies Izzy D’Aquila and Lauren Kozal. The club also announced its TV and streaming schedule for 2023.

D’Aquila, a forward out of Santa Clara, was Portland’s first-round pick (No. 12) in the 2023 NWSL Draft. She signed a three-year contract with an option for 2026.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

