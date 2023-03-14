The Portland Thorns have signed rookies Izzy D’Aquila and Lauren Kozal.
D’Aquila, a forward out of Santa Clara, was Portland’s first-round pick (No. 12) in the 2023 NWSL Draft. She signed a three-year contract with an option for 2026.
Kozal, twice the Big Ten Conference goalkeeper of the year at Michigan State, was Portland’s third-round draft pick. She signed for this season with an option for 2022.
Portland plays the second of three preseason matches at Providence Park on Wednesday, March 15, taking on the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team at 7:30 p.m. OL Reign and Racing Louisville play at 5 p.m. at Providence Park.
D’Aquila joins a forward group led by 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith and by Morgan Weaver. Janine Beckie, who has played various positions, can also play forward, along with Natalie Beckman and Hannah Betfort.
Kozal joins starter Bella Bixby and backup Shelby Hogan as the Thorns goalkeepers.
“We have a deep and talented team, and the addition of these two players strengthens this group heading into a World Cup year, while also helping to build toward the future,” said Karina LeBlanc, Thorns general manager.
Of D’Aquila, Thorns coach Mike Norris said she exhibited a quiet confidence since the beginning of training.
“She is committed to doing the work, and it is clear to see that she has an eye for the goal as well as natural finishing abilities. She is an exciting player, one that we look forward to pushing and challenging more and seeing what impact she will have on and off the field,” Norris said.
Thorns goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer said Kozal has a high ceiling.
“She’s athletic and smart, but what has impressed me most is how quickly she has learned and her ability to pick up new things. Most importantly, she is an amazing human being who is willing to grow and support Bella (Bixby) and Shelby (Hogan) at the same time,” Angerer said.
How to watch Thorns in 2023
The NWSL has announced its television and streaming schedules for 2023. Paramount+, CBS’s paid streaming service, will carry each game.
Portland will appear once on CBS (KOIN 6), on Saturday, April 1. That is the Thorns' second game of the season. They visit Kansas City for a rematch of last season’s championship match set for 9:50 a.m. Pacific.
Locally, KPDX (Fox 12 Plus) will televise eight Thorns matches and host 30-minute pregame and postgame shows with those telecasts. Those games are: Orlando at Portland, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26; Angel City at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29; Chicago at Portland, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21; Portland at Chicago, 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18; Portland at Racing Louisville, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; OL Reign at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; San Diego at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; and NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
The Thorns will appear on CBS Sports Network four times: Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m. April 14; Portland at OL Reign, 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3; Portland at Orlando, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11; and Kansas City at Portland, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1.