Thorns 2023 Media Day - Adriana Leon

Canada Women's National Team winger Adriana Leon has joined the Portland Thorns through June 30 on a short-term loan from England's Manchester United.

 Courtesy Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Thorns FC

The match: Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Providence Park.

Coming off an international break, the 2-0 Thorns host the Dash, who have a 2-1 win over Chicago and a scoreless draw with Louisville on their record.

Adriana Leon with Manchester United

Adriana Leon, pictured in a October 2022 match with the Manchester United Women, will be with the Portland Thorns on loan through June 30.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

