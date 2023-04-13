The match: Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Providence Park.
Coming off an international break, the 2-0 Thorns host the Dash, who have a 2-1 win over Chicago and a scoreless draw with Louisville on their record.
How to watch: TV on CBS Sports Network, streaming on Paramount+.
The Thorns look to continue their early-season form that has seen them outscore Orlando and Kansas City by a combined 8-1. With key players, including U.S. Woman’s National Team players Becky Sauerbrunn, Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn, returning from international duty, it will be interesting to see how Coach Mike Norris sets up his team. There is also the fact that this match is the first of three in nine days. Portland visits San Diego on Wednesday, April 13 for its first Challenge Cup match, then returns to Providence Park on April 22 to host Racing Louisville for a regular-season match.
Smith — who has four of Portland’s eight goals this season, played the first half of Tuesday’s 1-0 win for the United States over Ireland at St. Louis. Sauerbrunn, celebrating her 200th appearance with the national team in her hometown, played just under a half hour. Dunn did not feature in Tuesday’s match. All three Thorns featured prominently in the April 8 match against Ireland. … Also, Thorns midfielder Rocky Rodriguez scored for Costa Rica on April 6 in a loss at Poland.
The only goal Houston has allowed through two game was an own goal from a Chicago corner kick. The Dash return the core of a team that finished fourth last season, and they’ve added Mexican national team forward Diana Ordonez who scored a NWSL rookie record 11 goals last season with North Carolina.
The match features two first-year head coaches. Houston’s Sam Laity previously was an assistant coach for OL Reign.
The Thorns on Thursday, April 13 announced they have acquired Canadian national team winger Adriana Leon on a short-term loan from Manchester United of England’s Women’s Super League. The loan runs through June 30, giving Leon the opportunity to train and play for the Thorns in the run up to the Women’s World Cup. It also fills the position of fellow Canadian Janine Beckie, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason.
In a decade with the Canada Women’s National Team, Leon has played 96 matches and scored 28 goals. She was part of the 2021 Olympic gold medal team and Canada’s 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup teams.
Before going to play in England, Leon, 30, played six seasons in the NWSL with five different clubs. She played college soccer at Notre Dame and at Florida.
For Manchester United in the 2022-23 season, Leon scored one goal in five appearances. Prior to joining United last summer, Leon played 59 times scoring 13 goals for West Ham United.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
