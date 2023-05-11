Portland Thorns defender Natailia Kuikka vs. Houston Dash in 2023

Thorns defender Natalia Kuikka sends a through ball to the box during the second half of the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Houston Dash on April 14, at Providence Park. the teams clash again on Friday, May 12 at Houston.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Portland (3-0-3, 12 points) at Houston (1-2-3, 6 points), 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Thorns are still unbeaten, but no longer atop the National Women’s Soccer League standings. They have given up three goals in each of their last two matches after being scored against only twice in their first four matches and are now one point back of OL Reign. The Dash have only beaten Chicago, once in league play and once in the UKG Challenge Cup. They are coming off a 2-0 loss to OL Reign in Seattle, but did earn a 1-1 draw at Portland a month ago.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot."

