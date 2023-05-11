Thorns defender Natalia Kuikka sends a through ball to the box during the second half of the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Houston Dash on April 14, at Providence Park. the teams clash again on Friday, May 12 at Houston.
The match: Portland (3-0-3, 12 points) at Houston (1-2-3, 6 points), 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Shell Energy Stadium.
The Thorns are still unbeaten, but no longer atop the National Women’s Soccer League standings. They have given up three goals in each of their last two matches after being scored against only twice in their first four matches and are now one point back of OL Reign. The Dash have only beaten Chicago, once in league play and once in the UKG Challenge Cup. They are coming off a 2-0 loss to OL Reign in Seattle, but did earn a 1-1 draw at Portland a month ago.
How to watch: Streaming on Paramount+.
Watch for
After starting the season fast and paying with a lead for much of their first four matches, the Thorns have had to rally late for 3-3 draws in their two most recent games. The absence of Becky Sauerbrunn (with Emily Menges getting her first extended minutes after working back from an injury) is part of the story. coach Mike Norris said that after reviewing the 3-3 draw at North Carolina, a combination of individual mistakes and structural failures contributed to the three Courage goals. He noted that the Courage scored after winning possession in midfield and the Thorns needed to do a better job covering spaces when the ball is turned overs.
Offensively, Crystal Dunn has matched Sophia Smith’s four goals this season. She played her first full match of the season in the draw at North Carolina. Norris noted that beyond scoring twice, Dunn covered a lot of ground in her role in Portland’s upfield pressure.
“It’s been impressive. And I thought she had a tremendous game” at North Carolina, Norris said.
The Thorns will look to extend an 11-match unbeaten run in regular-season play dating to last season (six wins, five draws). Portland can also extend a run of five consecutive wins at Houston, over which the Thorns have an 11-2 advantage in goals.
Through six league games, Houston has allowed only five goals but has scored only three. Maria Sanchez, who scored in the 1-1 draw at Portland has two goals and Diana Ordonez one.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”