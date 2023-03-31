Portland Thorns forward Margan Weaver in 2023 NWSL Season Opener

Morgan Weaver and the Portland Thorns will shoot to start the 2023 NWSL season with two wins on Saturday, April 1 when they visit the Kansas City Current.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Portland at Kansas City: 9:40 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The rematch of last season’s National Women's Soccer League championship match is a nationally-televised match (CBS). Portland is coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Orlando. Kansas City lost its opener 1-0 at North Carolina.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

