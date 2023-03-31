The match: Portland at Kansas City: 9:40 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
The rematch of last season’s National Women's Soccer League championship match is a nationally-televised match (CBS). Portland is coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Orlando. Kansas City lost its opener 1-0 at North Carolina.
How to watch: CBS (KOIN 6).
Watch for: The Thorns opened the season with a dominant performance against a young Orlando team. This figures to be much more of a challenge, given that KC is expected to be a championship contender. The Current added several key players to the foundation that reached the championship match, led by star midfielder Debinha through free agency.
The Current were missing several key players in last week’s opener, including Debinha (knee). Last week’s nine-player injury list included other new arrivals Hanna Glas and Vanessa DiBernardo. Kansas City has former Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and former Thorns defender Elizabeth Ball.
In the opener, the Thorns were able to pressure a young Orlando side into giving up the ball in dangerous spots. New Portland coach Mike Norris wants his team to play on the front foot, admitting it’s a risk-reward proposition. It will be interesting to see how Norris approaches his first road game in what figures to be a energized environment at the home of MLS’s Sporting Kansas City.
It’s early days, of course, but given the number of players Portland will be missing at midseason because of the World Cup, accumulating points early in the season should be a priority.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”