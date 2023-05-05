Thorns forward Morgan Weaver (left) and defender Kelli Hubly do a celebration dance after Weaver’s goal in the season opener on March 26 at Providence Park. The Thorns look to have reason to celebrate on Saturday when they visit the North Carolina Courage.
The match: Portland (3-0-2, 11 points) at North Carolina (2-3-0, 6 points), 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at WakeMed Soccer Park (10,000) in Cary, North Carolina.
The Thorns begin a stretch of road games (six of their next level league matches are away from home) by taking on the one National Women’s Soccer League club that has a winning record against Portland. The Courage have seven wins, three losses and three draws in regular-season matches against the Thorns. But, Portland is the only unbeaten team five games into the 2023 regular season and is led by NWSL Player of the Month Sophia Smith. North Carolina is in a bit of a transition phase as a club.
How to watch: Streaming on Paramount+.
Watch for
This is just the second road game of the season for the Thorns, who did well back on April 1 to win 4-1 at Kansas City thanks to a Smith hat trick. Smith (four goals, four assists) was named the NWSL player of the month for March/April and teammates Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the Best XI for the first five weeks of the season.
Sauerbrunn (foot) did not play in Portland’s 3-3 draw at home with Angel City FC. Veteran Emily Menges slotted in alongside Kelli Hubly in the middle of the back line.
Portland will need to defend set pieces better than it did last week, when Angel City scored twice on free kicks from the wings to turn a Portland lead into what would have been a win for Angel City if not for the stoppage time back-heel goal by goalkeeper Bella Bixby.
With the exception of a 3-1 loss at San Diego, each of the North Carolina matches have been one-goal contests and the Courage have been scored upon only three times over their other four league games. Brazilian striker Kerolin leads the Courage with two goals (both penalty kicks) in league games. Former Thorns forward Tyler Lussi last weekend scored her first goal as a member of the Courage in a 1-0 win over Houston (in a match halted after 51 minutes because of severe weather). Forward Mille Gejl also has two goals when including Challenge Cup play. U.S. Women’s National Team defender Emily Fox, acquired this season from Racing Louisville, was a Team of the Month selection.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
