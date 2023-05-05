Portland Thorns Morgan Weaver and Kelli Hubli dance celebration Match 26, 2023

Thorns forward Morgan Weaver (left) and defender Kelli Hubly do a celebration dance after Weaver’s goal in the season opener on March 26 at Providence Park. The Thorns look to have reason to celebrate on Saturday when they visit the North Carolina Courage.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Portland (3-0-2, 11 points) at North Carolina (2-3-0, 6 points), 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at WakeMed Soccer Park (10,000) in Cary, North Carolina.

The Thorns begin a stretch of road games (six of their next level league matches are away from home) by taking on the one National Women’s Soccer League club that has a winning record against Portland. The Courage have seven wins, three losses and three draws in regular-season matches against the Thorns. But, Portland is the only unbeaten team five games into the 2023 regular season and is led by NWSL Player of the Month Sophia Smith. North Carolina is in a bit of a transition phase as a club.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

