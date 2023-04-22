The match: Racing Louisville (0-0-3, 3 points) at Portland (2-0-1, 8 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Providence Park.
After a midweek loss at San Diego in the NWSL Challenge Cup opener, the Thorns continue a busy stretch with a league match at home, their third game in eight days.
How to watch: Streaming on Paramount+.
Watch for
The third game since last Friday means Thorns coach Mike Norris is likely to continue to rotate his lineup. But, many of the Thorns regulars either played limited minutes or not at all in the midweek loss at San Diego, so Becky Sauerbrunn, Meghan Klingenberg and Crystal Dunn among others figure to be ready for the full 90 minutes. Sophia Smith came off at halftime at San Diego. Bottom line: Norris has options.
Louisville has played three draws to open the season: a scoreless draw at Houston, a 2-2 draw at home with Washington (in a match the Spirit led 2-0) and a 2-2 draw April 15 at Angel City (in a match Louisville led 2-0). Four different players have scored for Louisville, which will be playing its third road match in four to start the season.
By contrast, this will be Portland’s third home match and, with another one next weekend, there should be a sense of urgency to take advantage of the heaviy home slate early in the season.
For Portland, the key storyline is finishing chances, something the team failed to do well in a home draw with Houston on April 14 and in Wednesday’s 1-0 setback in Challenge Cup play at San Diego.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”