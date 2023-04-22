Thorns forward Sophia Smith v Houston 4-14-23 by Diego Diaz

Sophia Smith and the Portland Thorns are back at Providence Park Saturday night, April 22, to race Racing Louisville.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Racing Louisville (0-0-3, 3 points) at Portland (2-0-1, 8 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Providence Park.

After a midweek loss at San Diego in the NWSL Challenge Cup opener, the Thorns continue a busy stretch with a league match at home, their third game in eight days.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

