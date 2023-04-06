Tickets go on sale today to see the US debut of the new third-generation Formula E electric racing series. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship series is coming to Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 24 as the only US stop in the 2023 series calendar. Tickets are available at portlandgp.com.

Formula E is the world’s only all-electric open wheel racing series. Like IndyCar, the Formula E machines use aerodynamics to create downforce, allowing the cars to take turns at high speeds. The cars carry batteries and use an electric motor to drive the rear wheels. A Formula E car is capable of a 0-60 acceleration in 2.8 seconds and can attain speeds up to 200 mph.