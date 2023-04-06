Tickets go on sale today to see the US debut of the new third-generation Formula E electric racing series. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship series is coming to Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 24 as the only US stop in the 2023 series calendar. Tickets are available at portlandgp.com.
Formula E is the world’s only all-electric open wheel racing series. Like IndyCar, the Formula E machines use aerodynamics to create downforce, allowing the cars to take turns at high speeds. The cars carry batteries and use an electric motor to drive the rear wheels. A Formula E car is capable of a 0-60 acceleration in 2.8 seconds and can attain speeds up to 200 mph.
How does Formula E work?
Formula E runs on a sprint race format, with each race lasting 45 minutes. The cars are capable of completing the race without recharging, if the driver exercises careful energy management. Under braking Formula E cars regenerate electrical energy just like a street EV or hybrid. That’s key to race strategy because the drivers have to save enough power for an all-out final lap.
“There's a lot of battery management we have to do during the race,” explained Stoffel Vandoorne, who drives for DS Penske. “Running in the lead is not always the best thing because you're pulling the field and they have an easier time with managing their battery behind you.”
Vandoorne has been in the electric series for four years, after a stint in Forumula One driving for McLaren. He won the 2022 Formula E championship.
“It's not conventional racing at all,” Vandoorne says. “You want to qualify high up, but it's definitely not a guarantee because there are a lot of strategic aspects that go with this type of racing. So far this year, not one pole position driver has won the race.”
As part of their strategy, teams may elect to perform a 30-second pit stop to receive an energy boost via a special fast charging setup. The stop allows the driver to use two brief periods of extra power, called Attack Mode. The charging pit stop introduces a new element of energy management strategy to the competition. The event day will include practice sessions, qualifying, and the race. All Formula E races begin from a standing start for maximum first-lap drama.
A world-class event
The Formula E World Championship series is made up of 16 rounds of racing in 11 major world cities including Berlin, London, Rome, Monaco, Cape Town, Hyderabad, São Paulo, and now Portland. The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix on June 24, Round 12 of the championship, will mark the first Formula E race in Portland, making it the fourth U.S. city along with Long Beach, California; Miami and New York City to host a Formula E race since the inception of the series in 2014.
Coming to an entirely new track for the series means that most of the drivers will never have turned a lap on Portland International Raceway when the day begins.
“We really need to hit the ground running because if you're on the back foot for qualifying, your weekend is generally made quite difficult,” said Avalanche Andretti driver Jake Dennis. “You've only got one or two practice sessions to get the car dialed in. If you’re not quick enough, then there's too much ground to make up. And then the next thing you know, it's the race. It is all about preparation.”
Dennis, who is currently second in points this year, comes to Formula E from the top levels of European Grand Touring racing including a stint in German Touring Cars (DTM). His experience level is typical for Formula E, as the series has been recruiting drivers from top teams around the world.
The Portland race will feature a diverse lineup of 22 drivers from 11 international teams including two US-based entries: Indianapolis-based Avalanche Andretti Formula E and DS Penske, headquartered in Los Angeles. Both Andretti and Penske have competed in the series since the inaugural 2014/2015 campaign, racking up 24 and 12 podiums, respectively. Through six rounds of competition this season, German driver Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team leads the championship with 86 points followed by Avalanche Andretti’s Dennis with 62 points.
Ticket options
Three categories of grandstand seating options are available starting at $35 for the one-day event on Saturday, June 24 at PIR. The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix offers a great value experience for a family experience with tickets for spectators ages 3 to 15 available for half price, while children aged 2 and under can attend for free. All ticket pricing and options are posted online at www.portlandgp.com.
Information about two other major spectators events at Portland International Raceway can also be found at portlandgp.com. The Pacific Office Automation 147 featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at PIR earlier in the month on the weekend of June 2-3, and the Grand Prix of Portland, headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series will race on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3.
Fans can stay up to speed on all three events on social media by following #PortlandEPrix, #NASCARPortland and #PortlandGP. Detailed information on the Formula E series is available at FIAFormulaE.com.