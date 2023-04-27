Aside from the detail that the Portland Timbers advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 32, Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Orange County SC at Providence Park was notable for several positives:

Marvin Loria’s first goal of 2023; a goal and assist from Jaroslaw Niezgoda; Tyler Clegg’s first Timbers goal and solid first-team minutes for T2 players Clegg on defense and Noel Caliskan and Victor Griffith in midfield; a strong showing from goalkeeper Hunter Sulte.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

