Aside from the detail that the Portland Timbers advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 32, Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Orange County SC at Providence Park was notable for several positives:
Marvin Loria’s first goal of 2023; a goal and assist from Jaroslaw Niezgoda; Tyler Clegg’s first Timbers goal and solid first-team minutes for T2 players Clegg on defense and Noel Caliskan and Victor Griffith in midfield; a strong showing from goalkeeper Hunter Sulte.
Perhaps most significant to the 11,639 fans, Sebastian Blanco started and played 33 minutes — the first action of 2023 for the Argentine playmaker.
The Timbers will learn on Thursday who they will next face in the national tournament. The round of 32 is scheduled to be played on May 9-10.
Wednesday’s outcome was in doubt until Jaroslaw Niezgoda converted a mistake by Orange County goalkeeper Cody Cropper in stoppage time for the 3-1 lead. Portland never trailed, but couldn’t completely separate itself from the visitors who play in the second-tier USL Championship.
Had Sulte not reached to block a swirling half-volley shot from Brent Richards late in the match, the game would have been tied.
Richards, the former Timbers homegrown player from Camas, Washington, came on in the 78th minute at right back. He said thought his shot had a chance to tie things, but gave Sulte credit for a solid save.
Loria scored in the 37th minute with a quality left-footed shot against the grain from the top of the 18-yard box, converting after a quick series of one-touch passing involving Pablo Bonilla, Caliskan and Niezgoda, who eluded a couple defenders and passed the ball to Loria.
Portland appeared to have the match in hand when Clegg scored three minutes after halftime. His header from close range spun off the hands of Cropper and inside the post. On a recycled corner kick, Bonilla looped a ball toward the back post that Clegg converted.
That cushion was halved six minutes later at the end of a well-worked buildup out of midfield, as Orange County’s top scorer Milan Iloski cut in from the left wing to receive a pass and scored from near the left corner of the 6-yard box.
The midweek Cup match was between two Saturday league games for both clubs. Portland now travels to St. Louis for a 5:30 p.m. MLS match. Most of the players who will be on the flight Thursday to St. Louis were not involved on Wednesday.
Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese praised the play of the three players signed to short-term contracts from T2 to play on Wednesday, noting that Caliskan and Clegg went the full 90 minutes and Griffith an important 45 minutes.
“These are the exciting moments for us as a club, to see players step up and then deliver,” Savarese said.
Even though it was a bit of a fluke — Niezgoda scored after Cropper mistimed his jump for a deflected ball in the air and saw the ball bounce between his legs — Savarese said the goal was important for this match and going forward. The coach described Niezgoda, who scored only his second goal of this calendar year, as “a forward getting confident.
“It’s just a striker that is getting confident and is feeling good, feeling that things are working. Now suddenly you see his quality,” Savarese said.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”