Cristhian Paredes dribbles against Seattle Sounders in 2023

Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes, pictured in an April 15 win over Seattle, helped Portland to a scoreless draw in a Wednesday match at Sandy, Utah against Real Salt Lake.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake waited through a 90-minute weather delay before playing their midweek MLS match in Sandy, Utah.

Then they played 90 minutes Wednesday night, producing few scoring chances on the way to a scoreless draw.

