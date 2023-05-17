The Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake waited through a 90-minute weather delay before playing their midweek MLS match in Sandy, Utah.
Then they played 90 minutes Wednesday night, producing few scoring chances on the way to a scoreless draw.
Portland coach Giovanni Savarese was generally satisfied with his team’s performance, pointing to the play of outside backs Claudio Bravo and Juan David Mosquera against RSL’s speedy wingers Andres Gomez and Maikel Chang as one highlight.
Another positive for Savarese was being able to start the same 11 players who started the previous match, the first time in 2023 that’s happened.
The result means Portland is unbeaten in its last four (two wins and two draws) and is 4-5-4 for 16 points from 13 matches. A road point in the midst of this busy stretch is not the worst result for the Timbers.
Real Salt Lake was blanked in the fourth consecutive league match and is 3-6-3 for 12 points from 12 matches.
“The point’s a good point. It is a difficult place always to play in Salt Lake. And, as I said to the guys, I felt that we did a lot of good things in the way we managed the game,” Savarese said.
Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made four saves en route to his first shutout of the season. Most of his work came on RSL free kicks, including a denial of a Justen Glad header that Ivacic dove low to his right to deny just before halftime.
Real Salt Lake keeper Zac MacMath also was credited with four saves. The one challenging stop for MacMath came on a curling shot that Franck Boli hit cleanly on a one-touch effort in the 57th minute.
RSL shots hit a post twice and Portland’s Dairon Asprilla caught the outside of the post from distance in the 75th minute.
As often is the case, the Timbers were happy to play without the ball in a road game and wait for counterattack opportunities, though none really materialized. RSL had 60% of possession and attempted 17 shots, though only four were on frame.
Portland generated a couple of spells of possession in the attacking third, but often didn’t have enough numbers up to really trouble the hosts.
Ivacic said he’s happy to finally record a shutout in 2023, calling it a sign that the Timbers are playing better and gaining some confidence defensively. The keeper, though, said Portland could have come away with a win with a little more attacking will.
“Maybe we could have won, too, if we would have been a little more hungrier in those (attacking) moments,” Ivacic said.
Savarese echoed his goalkeeper’s view.
“Even though we play well, we want to play even better. This is all part of the progression and we need to continue to have the mentality that, not only at home, but also when we go away, we want to get three points,” the coach said.
The Timbers are back at home Saturday to take on Minnesota United at 7:30 p.m.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
