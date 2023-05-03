Timbers Yimmi Chara in 2022 match against Seattle

Pictured in a 2022 match against Seattle, Yimmi Chara's return to health is a significant development as the Portland Timbers look to build momentum in 2023.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

Yimmi Chara’s game-winning return was the headline of the Portland Timbers’ April 29 win at St. Louis. That, and the unfortunate injury to David Ayala, who will miss the rest of this season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Less dramatic than Yimmi’s goal, but as significant, the other Chara — you know, the guy with the captains’ armband — played what Coach Giovanni Savarese called Diego Chara’s best match so far in 2023.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you