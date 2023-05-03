Yimmi Chara’s game-winning return was the headline of the Portland Timbers’ April 29 win at St. Louis. That, and the unfortunate injury to David Ayala, who will miss the rest of this season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.
Less dramatic than Yimmi’s goal, but as significant, the other Chara — you know, the guy with the captains’ armband — played what Coach Giovanni Savarese called Diego Chara’s best match so far in 2023.
“With the tactical discipline that we showed in this game, that's when (Diego) Chara is able to perform his best,” Savarese said, noting that the veteran midfielder was able to force St. Louis into wide areas, win challenges as usual and then start counterattacks.
For much of the first couple of months of this season, the Timbers have had to scrap just to hold things together. Diego Chara, in his 13th season with the club, has done his best to lead the fight from his deep midfield position. But, with a rotating lineup around him and at age 37, the club’s elder-statesman seemed to be doing more emergency work than proactively impacting play.
And, with the injuries around him, Chara has played every minute of this season. Not that he minds, of course, but keeping him fresh continues to be a priority — especially now that Ayala and Eryk Williamson are lost for the year.
Savarese said this week that Diego Chara, now more than 12 years removed from his Timbers debut on April 23, 2011, actually is feeling stronger than he has early this season.
That’s good news for a club down two young midfielders in Ayala and Williamson. Ayala is scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn ACL on Monday, May 8.
Savarese this week marveled at the way each of them have handled the disappointment of another knee injury and approached the daunting nine-month recovery ahead.
“Ayala has been amazing for his age, Eryk as well,” Savarese said of his midfielders’ reaction to their injuries. “Both of them, the way they've confronted the situation right now in this positive way, is a good sign that they're going to recover very early.”
In a bit of good news, Savarese said that Dairon Asprilla might be available when Austin visits Providence Park on Saturday. Savarese said Asprilla last week had some swelling in his knee and slight pain, but that as of Tuesday it looked much improved.
Savarese said the status of Sebastian Blanco, who played 34 minutes on April 26 in the U.S. Open Cup, is “week to week” going forward.
But the return of Yimmi Chara after nine weeks at least gives Portland a second designated player alongside Evander — whose penalty-kick conversion and overall play at St. Louis earned him a spot on the MLS team of the week for Matchday 10.
Savarese noted that around MLS, the most successful teams usually have their game-changing designated players impacting games. With Yimmi Chara out for eight games, Evander learning a new team and league and Blanco on the shelf, the coach said Portland has missed that game-changing quality.
"He came like a gazelle, like he was hungry. He looked like he went in to say 'You guys, I'm back,’” Savarese said. “He has so much quality. And when he came in, he just gave us so much control. He gave even more to a team that was playing really well. And then he gave us the final detail that we needed (by scoring)."
How much of Yimmi Chara we might see against Austin will be determined based on recommendations from the medical and training staff. Savarese indicated he’ll push to have Yimmi Chara for more than the 26 minutes he played at St. Louis.
- The Timbers' May 10 U.S. Open Cup match at Providence Park against Real Salt Lake will be streamed on the Bleacher Report YouTube channel and on the B/R app. The 7:30 p.m. match is one of 16 tournament matches slated for next week. Tickets are available for Portland’s second Open Cup match of 2023.
- Three Portland Thorns were named on the first National Women’s Soccer League Best XI of the Month for 2023. Forward Sophia Smith, defender Becky Sauerbrunn and midfielder Crystal Dunn represent Portland on the team for the months of March and April as selected by the NWSL Media Association, consisting of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL’s on-air talent.
- At Saturday’s match against Austin, the Timbers will mark the 10th anniversary of a special fundraising effort in 2013 when the team held a match against then 8-year-old Atticus Lane-DuPre and his Green Machine team. At that time, Lane-DuPre was being treated for cancer and the match was a collaboration between the Timbers and Make-A-Wish Oregon. Lane-DuPre and his family will be introduced before the match. A $5 per ticket donation to Make-A-Wish Oregon will be made for tickets purchased online.