The Portland Timbers created enough chances to get something out of their Saturday trip to Cincinnati.
But Portland only managed one goal and fell 2-1 to FC Cincinnati despite another goal from Dairon Asprilla.
Asprilla’s goal in the 60th minute gave the Timbers life only two minutes after Cincinnati’s second goal. Portland’s best chance to tie the match came nine minutes later but Santiago Moreno could not curl his chance around Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.
But the chances Portland should rue are the seven that missed the target. The best of those was a lunging header by David Ayala in the first half that went high.
Portland falls to 2-5-2 and has just eight points nine games into the MLS season. Cincinnati is 6-1-2 for 20 points.
“This is a difficult team to play. This is a difficult stadium to play (at), and for 90 minutes we created chances. We just need to be more clinical finishing those chances, said timbers assistant coach Carlos Llamosa, who filled in for Giovanni Savarese who missed the match because of health and safety protocols.
Scoring against Cincinnati is more difficult when it is playing with a lead, which the home team gained on a well-executed header from Sergio Santos in the 34th minute. Santos also had the assist on Brandon Vazquez’s goal which made it 2-0 in the 58th minute. That won started with a Justin Rasmussen misplay and ended with Portland defenders flat-footed in a scramble situation.
As Evander noted, the lead allowed Cincinnati to defend with numbers and wait for counter-attack chances, which has been a successful formula for a club at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Among several encouraging signs for Portland was the play of Evander, who had a key pass on the buildup to Portland’s goal and was an integral part of the Timbers’ most effective attacks. He echoed Llamosa’s belief that the Timbers are slowly gaining attacking confidence and rhythm.
“We just need to be better than the last part of the pitch to put these chances into goals,” Evander said.
The Brazilian attacker is coming off of a hip injury that he said is still causing a bit of pain.
“I’m giving everything that I have here,” Evander said. “And I think the connection is improving with the guys, with the team on the pitch. And I think this this improvement has been has been good to all of us.”
Sometimes dropping deeper into midfield, especially as the match progressed, Evander found a bit more space to operate than has been the case early this season.
Portland started well, and had the better of the first 15 minutes or so. But missed opportunities — particularly open headers sent high by Evander in the 27th minute and by David Ayala in first-half stoppage time were costly misses.
Cincinnati caused trouble in transition, especially for Portland center back Larrys Mabiala who struggled with Cincy’s pace up top. Midway through the first half, Santos got behind Mabiala in transition forcing a solid save from Aljaz Ivacic.
Mabiala was beaten on Cincinnati’s first-half goal, though it was a perfectly executed cross delivered from the left by wingback Alvaro Barreal behind that Santos was able to flick with his head just inside the near post for a quality conversion.
The Timbers shift their focus to a Wednesday match in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Providence Park. Figure Portland plays a heavily rotated lineup for that with another daunting road trip to St. Louis coming next Saturday.