Timbers winger Santiago Moreno vs. Sounders on April15 2023

Santiago Moreno, pictured in the April 15 match against Seattle, came up short in a 2-1 April 22 loss at FC Cincinnati.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Timbers created enough chances to get something out of their Saturday trip to Cincinnati.

But Portland only managed one goal and fell 2-1 to FC Cincinnati despite another goal from Dairon Asprilla.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

