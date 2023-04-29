Yimmi Chara in the Portland Timbers 2023

Yimmi Chara, pictured in the season opener, played for the first time since that match and scored the game-winner for the Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 29 in St. Louis.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Timbers' first road win of 2023 was a significant one for a few reasons.

Yimmi Chara returned from injury and delivered the game-winner Saturday as the Timbers surprised St. Louis CITY 2-1.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

