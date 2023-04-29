The Portland Timbers' first road win of 2023 was a significant one for a few reasons.
Yimmi Chara returned from injury and delivered the game-winner Saturday as the Timbers surprised St. Louis CITY 2-1.
Santiago Moreno, who set up the winner with a fine dribbling run, continues to grow into the season after some early struggles.
Evander, whose penalty kick put Portland in front in the 63rd minute, agin looked to be gaining his footing more and more in MLS.
Maybe most notable was the way the Timbers responded after St. Louis tied the match as an energized fanbase raised Its volume.
The victory improves the Timbers to 3-5-2 10 games into the season. The 11 points has Portland above the playoff line in eighth place in the West.
St. Louis City is 6-3-2 for 19 points, one behind first-place Seattle. It should be noted that two of Portland’s three MLS wins are against the teams currently one-two in the confernece.
This being the Timbers’ 2023 season, the happy result came with what appears to be a significant injury to midfielder David Ayala.
Coach Giovanni Savarese said postgame that, while the injury needs to be evaluated, “it doesn’t looked good.”
Ayala had recently returned after a preseason knee injury and seemed to be growing by the match.
Cristhian Paredes came on for Ayala in the 20th minute and delivered a solid performance.
As Savarese noted, his team did a nice job handling St. Louis’ direct play by winning first and second balls and, for the most part, denying St. Louis’ efforts to switch the attack through diagonal passes.
The St. Louis goal in the 79th minute was a well-worked combination of one-touch passes along the right side of the penalty area with Celio Pompeu roofing a shot over Dario Zuparic and goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.
Portland regained the lead three minutes later. Moreno dribbled diagonally through traffic and slipped a pass into the path of Yimmi Chara, who sprinted into the box and drove a low shot from the right side of the area inside the left post.
“He was able to give us a lot when he came into the game, just the way he managed the ball. His quality. And then to be able to capitalize in that opportunity it was it was huge for us and that's what we we need.”
Savarese said that players returning from injury has boosted the confidence of every players.
One who is noticeably more comfortable in recdent weeks is Moreno. Aside from his terrific dribbling run to crate the goal, he was among the more active Timbers. Sure, he should have done better with a point-blank chance in the 53rd minute, though goalkeeper Roman Burki came up big in the moment.
“He struggled a little bit in a few minutes and then, all of a sudden, he got a second wind and he was phenomenal,” Savarese said about Moreno’s play. “He was phenomenal. Dribble through lines, keeping possession, stealing balls, moving.”
Having pulled off a road win for the first time in 2023, the Timbers return to Providence Park for their next three, beginning with a visit from Austin FC coming on May 6.