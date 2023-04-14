Timbers Army brings Cascadi Cup to Timbers training ahead of Sounders 2023 match

The Portland Timbers welcomed representatives of the Timbers Army and the Cascadia Cup to the club's April 13 training session in Beaverton and had them run through a "tunnel" of players.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

In a rivalry that dates to 1975, matches between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders stand apart from other regular-season contests.

It’ll be no different Saturday, April 15, when the Sounders make their one scheduled visit of 2023 to Providence Park.

