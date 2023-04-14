In a rivalry that dates to 1975, matches between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders stand apart from other regular-season contests.
It’ll be no different Saturday, April 15, when the Sounders make their one scheduled visit of 2023 to Providence Park.
But, given the polar extremes between the two clubs' seasons to date, the Timbers and their supporters are working hard to bring their best to this edition of America’s most impactful soccer rivalry.
To that end, representatives of the Timbers Army were invited to the Timbers training session two days before the big game to share their passion and the significance of Portland-Seattle matches with the men who will take the pitch on Saturday. They brought with them the Cascadia Cup, the trophy the supporters’ groups of the Timbers, Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps created to signify regional dominance.
The trophy could be there because the Timbers won the 2022 competition. to keep hold on it, Portland likely needs a win on Saturday, because they lost 1-0 last week at Vancouver.
Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese welcomed a half-dozen Timbers Army representatives to the training session.
Given that the Timbers are 1-4-2 for five points and that the Sounders are a Western Conference best 5-1-1 for 16 points, this was as good a time as any to bring the Cup to the practice facility.
Savarese called it a good day, one that showed the connection between the club and its supporters.
“It was a good day. Seeing everybody together like a big family. This is what the club is about,” the coach said. “We definitely need all the energy from the family to make sure that we can step forward and hopefully, now that we are getting players back, be able to perform better and get points.”
The Timbers do seem to be gradually recovering from the rash of early-season injuries. Evander, Cristhian Paredes, Yimmi Chara and Marvin Loria were all training participants Thursday. Who among them might play against Seattle, and for how long, remains to be seen. But, the gutting season-ending injury to Eryk Williamson aside, the player-availability report seems to be improving.
Timbers captain Diego Chara said the team is sticking together. And, judging from the smiles and the laughs at Thursday’s training session, the sense of gloom that appears to shroud this team in 2023 has not drained the joy from Timbers players.
“We know as a player, the only way to change the situation is winning games,”Chara said. “I think we are, everyone, mentally strong and try(ing) to reach our best performance.”
Chara noted that an August win over Seattle last season, which wrapped up the Cascadia Cup, started a four-match win streak that pulled Portland into playoff contention (though they fell short).
“Hopefully we can use this game to turn things around,“ Savarese said. “We know it's not going to be an easy game. They're playing well. You know, they know that last year wasn't a great year for them. But they also know that these games are completely different than anything else.”
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
