Coming off their best win so far in 2023, the Portland Timbers are home for their next two league matches, and next three overall.
A Saturday, May 6, visit from Austin FC kicks off a month that features four matches at Providence Park, including a May 10 U.S. Open Cup fourth-round game against Real Salt Lake.
And yes, the 2-1 road win over St. Louis CITY SC was the best victory so far this year. Sure, it wasn’t as emotional as that 4-1 win over Seattle. But, that match was controlled by the Sounders for long stretches. At St. Louis, the Timbers frustrated one of the top-scoring teams in MLS by winning a lot of possession battles.
If there can be some continuity in the lineup, the schedule should make the second third of the season a bit less daunting than the first third. Based on the standings through April 30, Portland has faced five of the top six teams in the overall MLS standings in the first 10 games.
With home matches against Austin (nine points from nine games), Vancouver (11 points from nine games) and Minnesota (12 points from nine games) this month, May certainly sets up an opportunity for Portland (3-5-2, 11 points) to move up the table.
Of course, getting and staying healthy will be a determining factor. The knee injury to David Ayala certainly dampened the celebratory mood after the win at St. Louis. The 20-year-old Argentine had only recently returned from a knee injury and was playing as if he’d have a significant role this season. As of this writing, there was no definitive word on the injury, but as Coach Giovanni Savarese noted, it didn’t look good.
Last week also included better news: Sebastian Blanco seeing 34 minutes in the 3-1 win over Orange County on April 26 in the U.S. Open Cup; Yimmi Chara returning from injury and delivering the game-winning goal off the bench at St. Louis; Evander converting a penalty and gradually starting to get comfortable with his new club and new league; and Cristhian Paredes showing maturity in playing significant minutes both in the Open Cup win and when he came on for Ayala at St. Louis.
Then there was the play of Santiago Moreno. Perhaps no other Timbers player benefits from the return of injured teammates more than the 23-year-old Colombian, who has found more space to work with and more confidence over the last two games. Moreno’s assertive dribbling run through the midfield led to his pass that set up Yimmi Chara’s goal at St. Louis. Sure, with better composure in front of goal Moreno would have scored himself at St. Louis, but as the match progressed his energy off the ball and assertiveness with it at his feet were important.
That Portland didn’t add help at center back before the transfer window closed was a disappointment, one that now can’t be addressed until the secondary transfer window (July 5 through Aug. 2). The Timbers did sign German-born rookie midfielder Noel Caliskan off of T2 to a one-year contract with team options for 2024 and 2025. Caliskan figures to play most of his soccer with T2 this season. Then again, if Ayala’s injury is as significant as it looked, Caliskan could be a useful midfield depth player.
Thorns hit road
After a home-heavy start to the season, the Portland Thorns play at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at North Carolina, then swing through Houston for a Friday, May 12, match with the Dash.
Bella Bixby left Thorns fans with a moment to savor when the Milwaukie native scored deep in stoppage time on April 26 to rescue a point from a 3-3 home draw with Angel City that kept Portland unbeaten through five NWSL matches. It’s the second time in Thorns and NWSL history that a goalkeeper has scored from a late corner kick to turn a loss into a draw. Michelle Betos did it in 2015 at home, her diving header turning a loss to Kansas City into a draw.
Bixby said she’s not comfortable heading the ball, so her approach was to stay out of the way of “teammates who actually know what they’re doing. So I just sat myself where I could hopefully pick up a rebound and luckily I did. It bounced right at me and I just kind of scooped it behind me.”