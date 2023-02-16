Bill Tuiloma takes a free kick in 2022 vs. Colorado at Providence Park.

The Portland Timbers traded defender Bill Tuiloma on Feb. 16 to Charlotte FC for up to $900,000 in General Allocation Money.

The Portland Timbers are trading defender Bill Tuiloma to Charlotte FC for at least $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Moving the popular New Zealand international would seem to be a money move for a club wrestling with salary cap restrictions even as new general manager Ned Grabavoy seeks to bolster Portland’s forward ranks. Now, it appears, he also will be shopping for a central defender.

