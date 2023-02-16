The Portland Timbers are trading defender Bill Tuiloma to Charlotte FC for at least $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
Moving the popular New Zealand international would seem to be a money move for a club wrestling with salary cap restrictions even as new general manager Ned Grabavoy seeks to bolster Portland’s forward ranks. Now, it appears, he also will be shopping for a central defender.
Here’s the breakdown of what Charlotte is sending Portland for Tuiloma: a guaranteed $500,000 in 2023 GAM, a guaranteed $300,000 in 2024 GAM and a conditional $100,000 in 2025 GAM if certain performance metrics are reached. The Timbers also retain an undisclosed percentage of a transfer fee if Tuiloma is sold to a club outside of MLS.
In the club’s announcement of the trade, Grabavoy said the move was made with an eye toward long-term roster stability.
“This was not an easy decision for us as a club — Bill is a great player with tremendous character,” Grabavoy said. “This move is a reflection of our challenges to keep a majority of our roster intact over the course of many seasons.”
Entering his prime at age 27, Tuiloma played in 107 regular-season MLS matches (80 starts) over the last five seasons. He played in five playoff matches for Portland, four of them during the run to the 2018 MLS Cup Final (though he didn’t appear in the championship match loss to Atlanta United).
Initially signed in 2017 as a midfielder, Tuiloma played 11 games with T2 that summer scoring three goals. He has made 31 appearances with the New Zealand men’s national team. His athleticism made him a versatile roster piece who in a pinch could play in midfield or as an outside back.
Other than the significant addition of Brazilian attacker Evander, the Timbers offseason moves have mostly focused on the bottom line. Before trading Tuiloma, of the 20 senior roster slots, the Timbers had 18 players from their 2022 team locked into 2023 contracts.
Tuiloma signed a contract extension in February of 2022 through the 2025 season. According to the MLS Players Association October 2022 salary report, Tuiloma had a base salary of $285,000 last season.
Social media reaction from fans to the news mostly expressed disappointment that a popular player was traded away. But, until Grabavoy and the Timbers settle on their roster for 2023, judging Thursday’s move lacks needed context.
The only thing we know for certain, Portland has collected at least $1.1 million in GAM through recent moves. If Tuiloma reaches certain (as yet unknown) incentives, an additional $100,000 in GAM comes to the Timbers.
Previously this winter, Portland acquired $50,000 in 2023 GAM from FC Cincinnati for the discovery priority to defender Yerson Mosquera; $50,000 in 2023 GAM from Orlando City SC for the discovery priority to forward Ramiro Enrique; and $200,000 in 2023 GAM from Orlando City SC for a 2023 international roster slot.
With the regular-season opener on Feb. 25, the Timbers' depth at the central defender position — which coach Giovanni Savarese said recently he was happy with — for the moment lacks the depth needed for a full season. Tuiloma played in 30 of the 34 regular-season games last season, starting 24 times. He scored six goals and had three assists.
The trade means Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic and Zac McGraw are the central defenders on the Timbers roster. Recent draft pick Tyler Clegg has seen time at centerback in preseason matches. Mabiala is 35. Zuparic turns 31 in May and has been a solid player at the back since arriving in 2019. McGraw, who recently signed a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026, has played in 33 matches since being drafted out of Army in 2020. He played in 22 matches and made 11 starts last season.
The Timbers on Thursday also announced that forward Dairon Asprilla has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. His timeline to return to training is four to six weeks, according to the announcement.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”