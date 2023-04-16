Talk about flipping a script.

It’s a safe bet there’s never been a higher quality goal in the long history of the Portland-Seattle soccer rivalry than the bicycle kick Dairon Asprilla delivered on Saturday, April 15 at Providence Park. And it’s safe to say there have been few more unexpected turnarounds than the Timbers 4-1 win over the Sounders that Asprilla’s thrilling goal sparked.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

