Talk about flipping a script.
It’s a safe bet there’s never been a higher quality goal in the long history of the Portland-Seattle soccer rivalry than the bicycle kick Dairon Asprilla delivered on Saturday, April 15 at Providence Park. And it’s safe to say there have been few more unexpected turnarounds than the Timbers 4-1 win over the Sounders that Asprilla’s thrilling goal sparked.
Consider:
Before Portland put four goals past Stefan Frei in a span of 18 minutes, Seattle had been scored upon only three times in its first seven games plus seven minutes. Before Asprilla back-flicked the ball past a helpless Frei in the 71st minute, the Timbers seemed dead in the water. Not only did Seattle lead 1-0 — and look quite ready to expand that advantage — but Portland hadn’t produced one truly dangerous scoring chance all evening.
At Providence Park, it felt as if Asprilla’s acrobatic goal lifted a growing weight off of a Timbers club that has endured an injury-impacted spring, a club that hadn’t won since opening day back on Feb. 25, had scored only six times in seven games plus 70 minutes. In one instinctive moment, pressure turned to passion in the stands and on the turf as the smoke poured from theTimbers Army caldron and the gloom evaporated from the team in rose jerseys.
Five minutes later, Nathan Fogaca made it 2-1 on a wonderful play. He had the perfect touch on a lofted forward ball from Santiago Moreno to elude Yeimar and then another to get the angle on Jackson Ragen before beating Frei. The play was certainly significant for the lead it gave the home side, but it also was notable for the assertive energy that made it possible.
Before Asprilla brought the place to life, Portland had rarely gotten players into dangerous spots to worry the Sounders’ backline. All of a sudden, with momentum and a revved-up crowd at their backs, the Timbers attacked with a vengeance not seen in these parts in quite some time.
That they were rewarded — with Jaroslaw Niezgoda scoring a much-needed goal to make it 3-1 and Juan David Mosquera capping the onslaught with a screamer in the 89th minute — could be significant in these Timbers becoming a team that matters in 2023 MLS.
Asprilla scored a bicycle-kick goal two years ago at Providence Park in a game against San Jose. But, given the opponent — and the tight space he found himself in — this one was the type of goal that should live in Timbers lore for generations.
Asprilla loves bicycle kicks, and said as much in his post match media session. At training two days before the match, he attempted several similar kicks while playing soccer tennis.
“I stay ready every time for a bicycle. I love this,” Asprilla said. “When I see the ball is perfect for me, I try. When you have a dream, you try every time."
Until Asprilla’s magic, Seattle looked ready to pile onto Portland’s early-season misery. A well-executed play gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute, an unmarked Raul Ruidiaz (who else) making a late run into the penalty area and cracking home a cross from Olen Vargas. The Sounder had chances — real good chances — to add to that lead over the next few minutes. But the ball somehow stayed outside the net and Asprilla turned the match on its head.
That frustrated Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, who was emotional in his post-game media session after a fourth-consecutive loss to Portland, even saying his club doesn’t treat the Timbers as a proper rival.
“It doesn't feel like a rivalry,” Schetzer said. “After the game, some of our staff members are talking and laughing like it's another loss. It's not another loss. It's against the Timbers. And we have to get back, all of us, have to get back to understanding that this is a rivalry.”
Savarese noted that for about 10 minutes after after Ruidiaz put Seattle in front, his team struggled.
“I think the energy that we got from Asprilla’s amazing goal, that was the moment that took the team to a different level,” the coach said.
Schmetzer said his Sounders didn’t defend well in that moment, and lacked the killer instinct to put away the Timbers. He also was aware that Portland was pointing to this match as a chance to turn around its season.
“They have to go to Cincinnati next week,” Schmetzer noted. “They get a bad result here and got to go Cincinnati, that could doom them, put them out of their misery. We give them life.”
That it was Asprilla who gutted Seattle certainly shouldn’t surprise the Sounders. The Colombian has scored in the last three Portland-Seattle matches, helping the Timbers to an MLS-era record four consecutive wins in the Cascadia rivalry. Since joining MLS in 2011, Portland leads the series with Seattle 17-15-7, including playoffs.; In the current four-game win streak against the Sounders, the Timbers have scored 11 times to the Sounders’ two.
That Portland’s surge came after Evander left the field might be a talking point nationally. After all, the Brazilian is Portland’s big-money player. But Savarese noted that Evander, forward Franck Boli, midfielder David Ayala (who played a strong match) and midfielder Cristhian Paredes were all on minutes limits as they work to regain full fitness.
With road games next Saturday against a Cincinnati team tied for first place in the Eastern Conference and on April 29 at Western Conference leading St. Louis, the challenge remains significant for a Portland team that is 2-4-2 for eight points from eight games and that is still in the process of becoming whole (or at least as healthy as possible).
But, no matter what happens in the next few weeks, Timbers fans have reason to smile. Their club has won the last four meetings with Seattle — the longest such stretch for either side in a rivalry now at 117 matches dating to 1975. Savarese can smile about having a full bench and lineup decisions and his staff should be encouraged by the play of Ayala, the talented Mosquera, a bright performance from Moreno and a goal from forwards Fogaca and Niezgoda.
For at least one week, the talk about the state of the Timbers will focus on one of the great goals — and perhaps the most unlikely single-game turnaround — in club history.
Will it ignite a turnaround in the season? Savarese hopes so.
“The next few games we'll be able to tell the tale," he said. "Hopefully, it’s going to be that we turn around the season and that we are going to be a little bit more competitive. Hopefully get more points and get a little bit higher up on the table.”