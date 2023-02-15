The Portland Timbers’ 2023 primary jersey that was introduced Wednesday might just be one of the best the club has had since joining Major League Soccer in 2011.
Dubbed “Portland Plaid” with colors described as ponderosa and shadow green, the jersey has subtle dark and light lines that criss-cross diagonally to form the plaid effect.The gold trim on the collar and the sleeves provides a nice accent. The jersey, of course, has the traditional adidas three stripes on the shoulders and the script for jersey sponsor Alaska Airlines and the Timbers and adidas logos on the front.
One sleeve has logos for MLS and for Apple.
We don’t claim to be fashion experts, but this could be the most popular Timbers jersey, yet.
Then there’s the alternate jersey introduced by the rival Seattle Sounders, a Bruce Lee-themed red jersey that looks sharp, but seems similar to recent Real Salt Lake red jerseys.
We get that jersey sales are a revenue stream and branding vehicle. We also prefer to turn on a game and know immediately which teams are playing.
Timbers 2, Toronto FC 2 — Second-half goals from Nathan Fogaca and Evander earned Portland a 2-2 Wednesday draw with Toronto in the second of three matches for the Timbers at the Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament at Indio, California. Evander’s second goal of the tournament came in the 76th minute, one minute after he entered the match.
The Timbers play their final preseason match at noon Saturday at the tournament in Indio, facing New York City FC.
Timbers Army/Rose City Riveters statement
Also Wednesday, the 107 Independent Supporters Trust, the non-profit organization of the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters, issued a statement encouraging fans of both clubs to show up in 2023 for their teams. Here is that statement:
“Our stadium has evolved over time, but one thing remains constant — The North End. The supporters of today — and of the future — simply want leadership from our Front Office. That desire is an extension of why we are in the North End in the first place: Team, Town, and Timbers Army/Rose City Riveters. Even from our earliest humble days, we have always been here to support the players and celebrate our community, while also seeking and speaking truth.
While the Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters, and 107IST board continue to push for accountability and changes in our Front Office, we are going to use the celebration of the players to help heal our community. Supporting the players in the stands doesn't mean not holding the Front Office accountable. Rather, the two goals work in concert with one another. We want a Front Office as aligned and excited about our ethos and mission as we are; an organization that our community deserves. Our work is not finished. That work cannot punish the players who work day in and day out to produce results and go through the highs and lows of emotions—just like us. If we let the North End fall silent, those who abuse power will not face opposition.
We ask each of you—regardless of how long you have been a supporter—to bring the energy, the noise, the passion. Remember the reasons why you first started coming and returning to matches, and harness those reasons with the frustration you may have to make sure everyone knows the North End is not going away. A unified North End is a powerful tool to support the players and bring accountability.
We also recognize that, for some supporters, the transgressions of the Front Office cut too deeply to allow them to stand in the North End right now. Despite their deep love for Team, Town, and TA/Riveters, the pain caused by the actions of PTFC executive leaders is so profound and unforgivable that they cannot see themselves at Providence Park while the current owners remain. If this is where you are as a supporter, we recognize and empathize with your dilemma. We can be unified in other ways to support our teams. Together, we can assist with match day drives, organize watch parties, and be present and passionate supporters at away games. We know you love the Timbers and Thorns, and we want to join you in making sure players hear your voices and feel your support.
Let’s get stuck in with our hearts and voices to help heal and move forward.
