Portland Timbers 2023 primary jersey logo closeup

Described as "Portland Plaid"the primary jersey for the Portland Timbers in 2023 is green with criss-crossing stripes.

The Portland Timbers’ 2023 primary jersey that was introduced Wednesday might just be one of the best the club has had since joining Major League Soccer in 2011.

Dubbed “Portland Plaid” with colors described as ponderosa and shadow green, the jersey has subtle dark and light lines that criss-cross diagonally to form the plaid effect.The gold trim on the collar and the sleeves provides a nice accent. The jersey, of course, has the traditional adidas three stripes on the shoulders and the script for jersey sponsor Alaska Airlines and the Timbers and adidas logos on the front.

2023 Timbers Media Day Evander in New Jersey

New Portland Timber Evander models the primary jersey that the team will wear in 2023.
Seattle Sounders 2023 "Bruce Lee" jersey

The Seattle Sounders' alternate jersey for the 2023 season is a tribute to Bruce Lee.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

