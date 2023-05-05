The match: Austin FC (2-4-3, 9 points) at Portland (3-5-2, 11 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Providence Park.
Portland looks to build upon last week’s gritty 2-1 win on the road at St. Louis against n Austin side that has struggled to find its footing so far in 2023 — especially on the road. A Western Conference playoff finalist a season ago, Austin has dropped its last three away from home and been outscored 7-0 in those matches.
How to watch: Pay to view streaming on Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Radio: KXTG AM 750.
Portland will be looking to continue its climb up the standings — the Timbers enter Matchday 11 in eighth place in the Western Conference. Ideally, players such as Evander, Santiago Moreno and Cristhian Paredes can continue to build confidence and the connection among midfielders and attackers.
It’s a reflection of Austin’s struggles that left back Jon Gallagher leads the team in scoring with three of its eight goals.
Argentine attacking midfielder/forward Sebastian Drussi has two goals and one assist and the No. 10 leads his team in shots taken (28) and shots on target (8). Former Timbers forward Maxi Urruti started the last four league matches but hasn’t yet scored in 2023.
Given Austin’s struggles, this match presents as a great opportunity for Portland to win consecutive matches for the first time this season and to build some momentum and belief. The Timbers certainly shouldn’t have a false sense of security about this match, though.
Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese this week was vague about the amount of minutes Yimmi Chara might be able to go. one week after scoring the winner as a late substitute in his first action since the season opener. Savarese did indicate that both Dairon Asprilla (knee swelling) and Sebastian Blanco (chronic knee) could be able to return for this match.
With a midweek home match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Real Salt Lake followed by a visit from Cascadia rival Vancouver on May 13, the coaching staff has some decisions about how to deploy lineups that can get results at home but also keep players fresh.
The status of central defenders on each team might factor into the contest. Portland will miss Zac McGraw, who is suspended one game for yellow-card accumulation. Meanwhile, former Timbers defender Julio Cascante, who was injured in Austin’s season opener, could return for this game.
