Portland Timbers winger Marvin Loria vs. LA Galaxy in 2023

Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria and his teammates look to build momentum with Saturday's home match against Austin FC.

The match: Austin FC (2-4-3, 9 points) at Portland (3-5-2, 11 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Providence Park.

Portland looks to build upon last week’s gritty 2-1 win on the road at St. Louis against n Austin side that has struggled to find its footing so far in 2023 — especially on the road. A Western Conference playoff finalist a season ago, Austin has dropped its last three away from home and been outscored 7-0 in those matches.

