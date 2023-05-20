The match: Minnesota United (4-5-3, 15 points) at Portland (4-5-4, 16 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Providence Park.
How to watch: Live stream on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass (paid subscription).
The match: Minnesota United (4-5-3, 15 points) at Portland (4-5-4, 16 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Providence Park.
How to watch: Live stream on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass (paid subscription).
Radio: English broadcast KXTG AM 750.
This is the third match in eight days for both teams, so both coaches will have some challenging lineup decisions. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese started the same lineup in the May 13 win over Vancouver and in the Wednesday 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake, so some rotation is to be expected. Most likely switches are on the wings, where Dairon Asprilla and Marvin Loria are good options. Right back Juan Mosquera (foot) is listed as questionable. Up top, Jaroslaw Niezgoda did not play Wednesday and could be the choice starter. In midfield, where Portland remains thin, does Savarese give Cristhian Paredes a rest and turn to rookie Noel Caliskan?
If Portland has an advantage, it’s that the Timbers are healthier (yes, you read that right) and they don’t need to worry about a U.S. Open Cup match coming midweek.
In a season when Portland has been hampered throughout by the absence of key players, Minnesota comes to Portland without Finnish playmaker Robin Lod, who suffered a knee injury on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Houston that ended a six-match winless stretch in the league for Minnesota. The Loons are also without their primary playmaker, Emanuel Reynoso, who was recently reinstated from suspension for failing to show up in preseason but is not expected to make his debut yet.
Being at home, the Timbers should be expected to push the tempo from the start. An early goal would be significant against an opponent most likely setting up to defend and counterattack with speed. Cut off counters and handle crosses into the box and the Timbers should win. Minnesota has only scored 11 times through 12 games. Then again, the loons have only been scored upon 14 times so breaking them down figures to be a challenge.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.