Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes vs. Seattle April 15, 2023

Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes pictured in the April 15 match against Seattle, is among the Timbers who hope the U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday, April 26 is a confidence boost for the struggling club.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Orange County SC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Park.

The Timbers enter the annual U.S. Soccer national tournament in the third round, taking on a team from Irvine, California that plays in the second division USL Championship. The winner advances to the round of 32 to be played May 8-9, with the matchups for that round to be determined. Orange County beat local qualifier Capo FC from San Juan Capistrano, California 5-0 in the tournament’s second round to advance to Wednesday’s game.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter



