Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes pictured in the April 15 match against Seattle, is among the Timbers who hope the U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday, April 26 is a confidence boost for the struggling club.
The match: Orange County SC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Park.
The Timbers enter the annual U.S. Soccer national tournament in the third round, taking on a team from Irvine, California that plays in the second division USL Championship. The winner advances to the round of 32 to be played May 8-9, with the matchups for that round to be determined. Orange County beat local qualifier Capo FC from San Juan Capistrano, California 5-0 in the tournament’s second round to advance to Wednesday’s game.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup champion gets $300,000 plus a berth in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League. This is the first of six matches the Timbers need to win to win the tournament. The championship match is slated for Sept. 27.
How to watch: The match will stream for free on CBS Sports new Golazo Network.
There is plenty of incentive for lower-division teams in the Open Cup. One player for Orange County who is excited about the opportunity is Brent Richards. The first homegrown player signed to an MLS contract by the Timbers. Richards is a Camas, Washington native who made six appearances for the Timbers in 2012 and was with the organization through 2016. Richards is in his third season playing for Orange County, and helped it win the USL Championship title in 2021.
“I'm ecstatic. I haven't played here and in several years and actually haven't gotten to play against the (Timbers) first team ever,” Richards said Tuesday. “So, really excited to be back personally, but it's a big game for us as a club as well. It's a really good opportunity for us.”
The Timbers view this match as an opportunity to gain some confidence. With a Saturday trip to St. Louis for an MLS match on the schedule, Portland figures to have a heavily rotated lineup. The expectation that Sebastian Blanco will make his 2023 debut for the Timbers is exciting for Portland fans. Blanco has been working to return from a knee injury.
Three players off of Portland’s T2 roster have been called up to the first team for this match: midfielders Noel Caliskan and Victor Griffith and defender Tyler Clegg. Caliskan was Portland’s first-round pick in January’s MLS Super Draft out of Loyola Marymount.
Former Timbers draft pick Seth Casiple is a midfielder for Orange County.
