The match: Portland (2-4-2, 8 points) at FC Cincinnati (5-1-2, 17 points), 4:39 p.m. Saturday at TQL Stadium.
How to watch: Paid streaming on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.
Radio: KXTG AM 750
A week ago, Portland was in the doldrums and Cincinnati leading the Supporters’ Shield race. But both teams experienced results contrary to recent form, with the Timbers late push to bury rival Seattle 4-1 while Cincinnati lost 5-1 at St. Louis.
Both teams will be shorthanded this week (as Portland has been all season0. While it appears both Yimmi Chara and Sebastian Blanco are getting closer to returning, neither is available this week. This week’s addition to the injury list is left back Claudio Bravo whop has a right calf strain. Plus, centerback Dario Zuparic and head coach Giovanni Savarese are out under health and safety protocols, the MLS tag for COVID-19. Expect Justin Rasmussen at left back and Larrys Mabiala for Zuparic. Carlos Llamosa assumes head coaching duties.
Cincinnati will be without defender/wingback Santiago Arias and midfielder Yuya Kubo, while attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta is listed as questionable after missing last week’s game.
Despite the strong record, Cincinnati has struggled on offense. In fact, both Cincy and Portland have scored 10 goals through eight games. The Timbers have allowed 13, while Cincinnati had allowed only four through seven games befre St. Louis scored five times last week.
Cincinnati has been strong defensively using a formation that features three centerbacks and two wingbacks who go forward when attacking but who form a five-man back line when defending.
“They’re a tough team to break down with that line of five,” Llamosa said. “When they lose the ball, they regroup in that line of five. They add that extra defender and that makes them really tough to break down. But last week we played against a good defensive team and we were able to create chances and score four goals. So, hopefully we have the same creativity (Saturday).”
For Portland, it comes down to taking the momentum — and attacking assertiveness — from last week’s triumph on the road.
Both teams will be wearing special Earth Day uniforms, manufactured from recycled plastics. Portland's has an aqua green base.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
