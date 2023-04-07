Timbers midfielder Evander shoots vs. St. Louis in March 2023

Will the expected return to the lineup of designated player Evander help the Portland Timbers win on Saturday when they visit the Vancouver Whitecaps?

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Portland at Vancouver: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at BC Place.

The Timbers (one win, three losses, two draws, 5 points) open defense of their 2022 Cascadia Cup title with Saturday’s match in British Columbia against the Whitecaps (one win, two loses, three draws, 6 points).

