The match: Portland at Vancouver: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at BC Place.
The Timbers (one win, three losses, two draws, 5 points) open defense of their 2022 Cascadia Cup title with Saturday’s match in British Columbia against the Whitecaps (one win, two loses, three draws, 6 points).
How to watch: Streamed live for free on Apple TV+ via MLS Season Pass. Available through Apple TV apps or through tv.apple.com via the internet.
Radio: KXTG AM 750 The Game.
Watch for: The good news is that Evander is expected to be available after missing three games with a hip injury. The less than optimal news is that Eryk Williamson is out with a knee injury of unknown severity. Coach Giovanni Savarese on Thursday, April 6, said the severity of Williamson’s injury was still being evaluated. Savarese said Williamson played through some discomfort last week at FC Dallas but that the symptoms worsened this week.
Midfielder David Ayala will travel to Vancouver after playing for T2 on Sunday and might see his first MLS minutes of 2023 but will be on a minutes restriction so is likely available off the bench. Savarese said that Franck Boli, who scored the tying goal in stoppage time in his Timbers debut April 1 at FC Dallas, could play up to 30 minutes as he works his way toward full fitness. Tega Ikoba has looked strong in limited minutes up front and Nathan Fogaca has played with good energy and mobility but not yet produced a goal.
Right back Juan David Mosquera played as a right-side midfielder in the April 1 at Dallas with Eric Miller stepping in at right back. Savarese said Mosquera played well last week and that the Colombian’s ability to play as a fullback, wingback or a more advanced role is valuable, especially given the injuries that have depleted Portland’s midfield.
Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, who was solid in his 2023 debut last week, told media he apologized to Savarese for publicly expressing his frustration to Oregonian reporter Ryan Clarke when Ivacic was was left off the roster for the home match against St. Louis. Ivacic said he’s “getting there” in terms of being on top of his game after an injury limited his work in preseason.
Portland’s injury list: Felipe Mora (left knee), Sebastian Blanco (left knee), Yimmi Chara (right hamstring), Cristhian Paredes (right hamstring), Marvin Loria (right hamstring), Eryk Williamson (right knee), David Bingham (left hamstring).
Vancouver is coming off of a 3-0 Wednesday loss to LAFC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal round, so the question is how Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini will rotate his lineup. Wednesday’s home loss means the Caps are likely not going to advance past LAFC, so don’t be surprised if Vancouver goes with a first-choice lineup against Portland. Rookie forward Simon Becher has three goals in only 110 minutes of MLS action and played only 28 minutes on Wednesday. Midfielder Julien Gressel, a MLS veteran acquired last July, has a goal and team-leading three assists. Established attacker Brian White is yet to score in 2023 but has attempted a team-high 22 shots. Vancouver this season has lined up in a 4-3-2-1 “Christmas tree” formation, which could be a challenge for a Portland side with limited attacking options.
Side kicks: The Timbers will host Orange County SC of the USL Championship division on Wednesday, April 26 in the third-round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. There will be no streaming or TV of the match. Season-ticket holders can attend as part of their package. Tickets go on sale at noon on April 12 at timbers.com/tickets.