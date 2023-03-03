The Portland Timbers have the honor (?) of playing the foil on the day that Los Angeles FC opens its sixth season in Major League Soccer by celebrating its 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup championships.
This is LAFC’s first match of the season because nasty weather postponed the showdown with the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl until July 4. Will that be an advantage for Portland? Might LAFC be too hyped up and, if so, can Portland take advantage?
Portland at LAFC: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
How to watch
Live on FOX (KPTV 12). Streamed live on Apple TV+ on MLS Season Pass. Available through Apple TV+ apps or through tv.apple.com via the internet. This match is free as part of the MLS promotion on the new subscription service.
Radio: KXTG AM 750 The Game.
What to watch for
The Timbers have a somewhat quick turnaround after Monday’s season-opening 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. There is good news in that left back Claudio Bravo and goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic will make the trip and be available. But, will coach Giovanni Savarese stick with David Bingham in goal and Justin Rasmussen at left back after a shutout performance in the opener?
Savarese said on March 3 that Yimmi Chara’s leg injury is still being evaluated and there is no timetable for the Designated Player to return.
It will be interesting to see if the starting forward is Jaroslaw Niezgoda or Nathan Fogaca, who had some good moments connecting with teammates late in the opener. And, we'll see if new DP Evander can find more room to impact play than he did in the opener.
After opening against a Sporting KC team that was missing some key attacking players, the defending champs pose a different challenge. LAFC sold standout forward Cristian Arango to Pachuca of Mexico’s Liga MX, had Gareth Bale retire and traded Latif Blessing to New England. But with Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga (who scored the extra-time winner on Oct. 2 in Portland to clinch the Shield), there is still plenty of firepower in Los Angeles.
Savarese said that, after reviewing the SKC match, he was most pleased with the way his team battled and executed on defense.
“The team was very united, understood defensively where to be. And we worked very hard to be able to deserve three points,” the coach said. “Now, there's other areas that we have to be better: We have to have a little bit more of the ball. We were not happy not to have more of the ball. We were not happy to sometimes drop a little bit too deep. We were not happy with the fact that we didn't find as often some of our players going forward in order to put them in a better situation. Nevertheless, we created very, very good chances.”
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
