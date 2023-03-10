St. Louis at Portland: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Providence Park.

How to watch: Streamed live on Apple TV+ on MLS Season Pass. Available through Apple TV+ apps or through tv.apple.com via the internet. This match is free as part of the MLS promotion on the new subscription service.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

