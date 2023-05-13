Juan David Mosquera delivers a cross in 2023

Timbers defender Juan Mosquera and the Portland Timbers welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Providence park on Saturday, May 13.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Vancouver (3-2-5, 14 points) at Portland (3-5-3, 12 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Providence Park.

The Timbers look to shake off disappointing results at home to Austin and Real Salt Lake (U.S. Open Cup loss) as they host the Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup clash. This comes during a busy stretch for both teams, as heavily-rotated lineups played in midweek tournament matches. For Vancouver, it was a road win in the Canadian Championship. Both teams also play MLS matches on Wednesday, May 17, and Saturday, May 20.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

