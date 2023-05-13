The match: Vancouver (3-2-5, 14 points) at Portland (3-5-3, 12 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Providence Park.
The Timbers look to shake off disappointing results at home to Austin and Real Salt Lake (U.S. Open Cup loss) as they host the Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup clash. This comes during a busy stretch for both teams, as heavily-rotated lineups played in midweek tournament matches. For Vancouver, it was a road win in the Canadian Championship. Both teams also play MLS matches on Wednesday, May 17, and Saturday, May 20.
This is the third of six Cascadia matches this season. Portland lost 1-0 at Vancouver on April 8 in one of the Timbers poorer performances of 2023. Portland beat Seattle 4-1 at home one week later. The Timbers will visit Seattle twice and host Vancouver one more time (August 26).
How to watch: Stream for free on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.
Radio: English broadcast on AM 750.
Watch for
The Timbers (knock on a log slice) are getting healthier. Coach Giovanni Savarese said that Sebastian Blanco, who scored in Wednesday’s Open Cup loss, could be available for selection Saturday. If so, that’s a real sign that the veteran’s knee troubles are improving.
Evander has looked more comfortable in recent games. He assisted on both goals last weekend and scored a penalty in the previous match.
Before a 3-2 home win over Minnesota last weekend, Vancouver had blanked four consecutive league opponents. On the offensive side, the three goals against Minnesota were a season high. The Whitecaps have had trouble finishing chances in some games, but when they've experienced scoring struggles it's not because of a lack of chances.
Vancouver has allowed opponents only nine goals through 10 matches. By contrast, Portland has been scored upon 18 times inn its 11 league matches.
Savarese noted that the Whitecaps have deplyed a “Christmas tree” 4-3-2-1 formation effectively.
“They have a committed group that works very hard to defend,” Savarese said.
“It’s a system that we know very well, that prevents very much the play through the lines inside,” he said. “You need to be very clever to find the right areas” to attack.
In terms of the Timbers own defending in the Austin and Real Salt Lake matches, Savarese said his team needs to do a better job defending in wide areas, especially in transition, to limit dangerous crosses.
