Blazers vs. Lakers LeBron James 012223

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the rim through a couple Portland defenders Jan. 22, 2023, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Maybe the Trail Blazers thought one big quarter Sunday was enough to coast past Thomas Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

It wasn’t. And, yes, their problem was the Lakers' center.

Blazers vs. Lakers Anfernee Simons 012223

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) is fouled by Los Angeles guard Dennis Schröder (17) as he attempts to steal the ball Jan. 22, 2023, at the Moda Center.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you