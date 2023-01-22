Maybe the Trail Blazers thought one big quarter Sunday was enough to coast past Thomas Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
It wasn’t. And, yes, their problem was the Lakers' center.
A 25-point halftime lead for the Blazers didn’t deflate the visitors, as Los Angeles outscored Portland by 34 in the second half to win 121-112 at Moda Center.
After one of the biggest quarters in recent memory, this has to be a particularly deflating loss for a Portland team in the midst of a key run of home games.
The Blazers are 21-25 and fell behind the Lakers (22-25) in the standings. Portland has fallen to 13th place in the NBA’s Western Conference
LeBron James had 37 points and 11 rebounds and helped set the tome for the comeback by attacking the rim aggressively in the third quarter.
But it was the 6-foot-10 center Bryant who was the difference maker. Bryant had 31 points (tying his career high) and 14 rebounds and made 12 of his 15 shots. Plenty of those were around the basket but he also made 4 of 5 3-pointers.
The Lakers did hit a series of important 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but those open looks were set up by the Blazers inability to protect the paint, where the Lakers finished with a 62-38 advantage.
Anfernee Simons finished with 31 points to lead Portland, but scored 17 of those in the 45-13 second-quarter surge that turned a poor start to the game into a 25-point halftime lead.
The Blazers are 4-12 over their last 16 games. Afterward, both Coach Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard talked about how a string of three or four wins could vault the team right back into the middle of the tight Western Conference. But Lilllard also noted that several teams that had been struggling now seem to have found their stride.
That certainly isn’t Portland, which should be desperate in the four remaining games on this extended homestand that was viewed as an opportunity to climb the standings. That starts Monday when San Antonio, one of only two teams behind Portland in the standings, comes to Moda Center.
What they said
“When we get in these type of situations most of the time, you know, it's, to me a lack of experience in the situation,” Billups told reporters. “this was a playoff type atmosphere. We don't have a ton of real playoff expertise and experience. And that's what this was tonight. And it's been that way for a couple of couple games, several games, obviously.”
“I feel like in the Western Conference, any good week you have, you can jump (in the standings). We know everything's kind of close,” Billups told reporters. “However there's some urgency that I feel like we should be having right now. Being at home, most people think that you're just gonna win. And like I felt like tonight we got in a position to start making a run, their team started making their run. And then we started playing not to lose the game instead of just play to win.”
“It was almost like we just expected them to lay down,” Lillard told reporters.
“This is tough. I don't know how else to describe it. It's definitely not how I saw things happening. I think the bright side of it is, it seems like if you win three games in a row you are in the mix with everybody. So the way I'm looking at it is, there's a lot of teams that didn't see the season going this way. You know when like I said last time, the scary thing is a lot of those teams are starting to put wins together and they're playing better basketball,” Lillard told reporters.
Standout stats
Ugly paint job: As mentioned above, Los Angeles outscored Portland 62-38 in the paint. It wasn’t just that the Lakers got anything they wanted in quarters one, three and four, it’s that Los Angeles made it tough for Portland to create anything off penetration and the Blazers lacked the consistent ball and player movement to open up driving opportunities.
Rebound deficit: The Lakers dominance around the basket included a 51-38 rebounding advantage.
Offensive lulls: Portland’s offensive struggles vanished for one quarter, the second, when they hit 9 of 12 3-pointers and 14 of 23 field goals in the 45-point period. Portland scored 41 points in the second half and totaled 67 points combined in quarters one, three and four.
Grade: F
No sugarcoating this one. Even in a league where teams go on runs, blowing a 25-point halftime lead at home to a team you’re battling for position in the standings is inexcusable. Other than Drew Eubanks (11 rebounds, six blocked shots) the Blazers lacked intensity and cohesiveness in a tough-to-watch second half. As Lillard observed, other teams competing for playoff spots are getting better. Question is, can this Blazers team come out of their downward spiral?