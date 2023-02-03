Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves 028.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2), pictured in a game against Minnesota, was a key contributor off the bench in a win on Friday, Feb. 3 at Washington.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Trailing by 18 points at intermission, the Portland Trail Blazers dominated the second half to score a 124-116 road win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

With their second road win in a row, the Blazers (26-26) returned to .500. Washington had won its previous six and is 24-27.

