Trailing by 18 points at intermission, the Portland Trail Blazers dominated the second half to score a 124-116 road win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.
With their second road win in a row, the Blazers (26-26) returned to .500. Washington had won its previous six and is 24-27.
The comeback was sparked by 3-point shooting, especially from Anfernee Simons who made nine of 12 3s and scored 33 points.
Trendon Watford, playing 30 minutes with Jusuf Nurkic out and Drew Eubanks in foul trouble, had his best game as a Blazer, finishing with 21 points and five assists and a plus-19.
Damian Lillard finished with 29 points and, after going scoreless on Wednesday at Memphis, Josh Hart finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Simons hit his first five 3-pointers in the second half to get the Blazers rolling. And roll they did, outscoring the Wizards 39-25 in the third quarter. Simons scored 20 of those third-quarter points, making 6 of 7 3s in the quarter to give Portland momentum.
Bradley Beal scored 34 points for Washington and Kristaps Porzingas had 32.
The Blazers play at Chicago on Saturday, trying to sweep a three-game road trip, a prospect that seemed unlikely when they headed out.
Standout stats
Second-half surge: Trailing by 18 at the half, Portland outscored Washington 71-47 in the second half. The Blazers shot 62% from the floor including 13-for-23 3-point shooting (56%).
Defense digs in: After giving up 69 points in the first half, the Blazers’ defensive effort turned around in the second half, in part because of some effective zone defense. Washington shot only 44.7% in the second half.
Watford distributes: In addition to his scoring, Watford had five assists and was effective finding cutters from the free-throw area.
Quotable
Coach Chauncey Billups on Watford: “I’m so proud of Trendon. He fell out of the rotation and just stayed positive. Worked his behind off ... putting extra work in just to try to stay in shape for whenever his next opportunity came. And in this league, you're always gonna get that opportunity. So you can't worry about when you're not in it, you got to worry about when you're next gonna be in it. And he did a great job. And he's just continuing to get better and better. You know, and I'm just so proud of him.”
Game grade: A
Billups challenged his team to bring the effort in the second half, especially on the defensive end, and he got it. The first half was trending toward a D or F grade, but thanks to Trendon being ready when called upon and Simons finding his rhythm, Portland should get extra credit for its second-half effort.
