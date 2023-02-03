Winterhawks Marcus Nguyen 122822 v TC Megan Connelly

Pictured in a December game against Tri-City-City, Marcus Nguyen (72) scored the only goal for the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, Feb, 3 in a 6-1 road loss to the Americans.

 Courtesy Photo: Megan Connelly/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks play one of only two home games in February when they host the Tri-City Americans at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

They will be looking to avenge a 6-1 Friday Western Hockey League loss to the Americans in Kennewick, Washington.

