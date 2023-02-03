The Portland Winterhawks play one of only two home games in February when they host the Tri-City Americans at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.
They will be looking to avenge a 6-1 Friday Western Hockey League loss to the Americans in Kennewick, Washington.
The Portland Winterhawks play one of only two home games in February when they host the Tri-City Americans at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.
They will be looking to avenge a 6-1 Friday Western Hockey League loss to the Americans in Kennewick, Washington.
For the second time in three nights, Portland scored only one goal and Tri-City pulled away with three quick goals early in the third period. It was the fifth win in a row for the Americans, who have picked up points in 12 consecutive games to surge into fifth place in the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League.
Portland is 39-10-2-1 for 71 points. Tri-City is 25-16-4-1 for 55 points.
Marcus Nguyen’s 14th goal of the season was the only one of the first period as the Winterhawks led.
But the rest of the night belonged to the host Americans. Marc Lajoie tied it 43 seconds into the second period and Adam Mechura converted on an Americans power-play midway through the second period.
That one-goal margin went to a 5-1 game on goals from Andrew Fan, Ethan Ernst and Jordan Gavin in a span of 2:18 early in the third period.
Jan Spunar took the loss in goal, finishing with 25 saves. Tri-City was 2 for 6 on the power play, Portland 0 for 1.
Hawks center Chaz Lucius missed his second game in a row.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.