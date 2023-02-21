Diego Valeri Times Square promotes MLS Season Pass.

Former Portland Timbers great Diego Valeri (right) conducts an interview on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in front of a new 3D billboard in New York City's Times Square.

 Courtesy photo: Major League Soccer

MLS playoffs grow to 18 teams — Major League Soccer on Tuesday, Feb. 21 announced its playoff format for 2023.

It’s one that, in our opinion, will test the mental and physical health of players and one that will test the commitment of fans during the regular season.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

