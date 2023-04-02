Blazers vs Kings 033123

Portland mascot Blaze waves a Trail Blazer flag at center court just before tipoff. 

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

Unexpectedly, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) found a way to win on the road Sunday at the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) with a 107-105 victory.

Trailing by four going into the fourth quarter 86-82, the young Blazers found a way every time to hang with the Timberwolves, who are fighting for a postseason spot while Portland has noticeably gone the other way.

Blazers fans, welcome to the Shaedon Sharpe show