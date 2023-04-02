Unexpectedly, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) found a way to win on the road Sunday at the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) with a 107-105 victory.
Trailing by four going into the fourth quarter 86-82, the young Blazers found a way every time to hang with the Timberwolves, who are fighting for a postseason spot while Portland has noticeably gone the other way.
Recent signee Jeenathan Williams hit the first two big shots, making a 3-pointer to put the Blazers up 89-88 and then followed it with another jumper to make it 91-88 and force a Minnesota timeout.
The two sides traded baskets until Anthony Edwards hit a 3-pointer to put the Timberwolves up 99-98 with 2:55 left.
Skylar Mays, playing in his second game as a Blazer, hit the next big shot to put Portland up 102-100 with 1:29 to go.
Sharpe pulled down a defensive rebound and then attacked the basket, drawing a foul on the offensive end. He hit both free throws to make it 104-100.
Edwards returned fire with a three-point play to make it 104-103, but Sharpe would get the biggest shot of the day when he somehow found the bottom of the net on a hook shot over Rudy Gobert, making it 106-103 Blazers with 24.1 seconds to go.
Drew Eubanks was fouled with 14.1 to go and he made the first attempt but missed the second, giving Minnesota 12.1 seconds to work with to try and tie the game down 107-105.
However, a drive by Kyle Anderson went horribly wrong for Minnesota as the ball went over the backboard with .1 seconds to go and ensured the Blazers win.
Sharpe finished with 27 points to lead the way scoring along with six rebounds and six assists and only one turnover. He’s the only rookie in the league this season to reach those numbers for three consecutive games.
Mays continues to impress as well, putting up 13 points and nine assists in the game. Kevin Knox II was vital off the bench as well with 19 points and three steals.
Portland forced 18 turnovers from Minnesota thanks in part to 12 steals while the Blazers only coughed the ball up 10 times.
While a win is a good feeling for the young crew, it does hurt the tank job as the Blazers opened the door for the Orlando Magic to potentially tie them again for the fifth-worst record.
Losing is never fun though, and this was a big one for the youngsters and Sharpe to prove their stuff and beat a team that had every reason to try and win this game.
The road trip continues for Portland next with a 5 p.m. tip on Tuesday at Memphis.