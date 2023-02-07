There’s not much you can do in 7.7 seconds. But you aren’t Olivia Hinck.
The Benson Tech High School girls basketball guard became the hero Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.
With the Techsters down 61-60 after blowing the consistent double-digit lead they had for most of the night, there was no momentum going for the road team.
Hinck took the inbound pass following a made Jefferson free throw and a timeout, and the junior sprinted down the court.
Admittedly, Hinck was looking for fellow junior Mahogany Chandler-Roberts on the right side of the key. Chandler-Roberts did have 18 points on the night to lead Benson.
But with time winding down, instead of passing it up, Hinck faked the pass to move the defender in front of her just enough to the left to create an open lane to the hoop.
Hinck went up with her right hand, her first shot of the night, and banked it in off the backboard. There was about 2.5 seconds to go, but Jefferson was out of timeouts, allowing the last couple ticks to trail off as the Techsters bench erupted to swarm Hinck.
“I was the last person to get the ball, everyone else was covered and I just saw a full lane,” Hinck said of the final play. “We had seven seconds. There wasn’t an, ‘Oh, pass. Let’s do a little play.’ You had to get your first opportunity. Driving, I was looking for Mahogany in the corner, but I just saw it was coming. It was my time, I just took the shot and I made it.”
Here is the radio call of Benson Techsters Olivia Hinck's game winner at Jefferson on @1450KBPSVideo courtesy of @ajw_sports #opreps pic.twitter.com/B30SxLDD9V— Sean-Louis Philipsen (@TheRealSLP) February 8, 2023
At first it looked like Benson (12-7, 10-0 PIL) might cruise to another PIL win having entered the night on a 39-game win streak in Portland Interscholastic League play.
The Techsters won the first matchup this season 60-48 back on Jan. 7 during the PIL showcase at Franklin High School. And the game started well once again with Benson up 19-6 after the first quarter.
The second frame saw a quick increase in scoring with the two sides finishing tied at 21 points a piece in the quarter, leaving Benson up 40-27 at halftime.
Chandler-Roberts dominated on the glass, picking up 11 points and nine rebounds in the first 16 minutes alone.
That carried over into the third as Chandler-Roberts nabbed five more boards, all five coming on the offensive end.
However, Jefferson (12-7, 8-2 PIL) wasn’t going to let Benson get away that easily on the Demos’ home court.
Demos sophomore Leila Nunez picked up four boards herself in the frame and scored six points. Sophomore guard Abrianna Lawrence hit two 3-pointers to bring her scoring total on the night to 13.
Those two helped keep Jefferson within striking distance at 55-44 going into the fourth quarter.
“Normally when we get down, we give up,” Demos head coach Andre Lawrence said. “Today they fought and they’re showing me something that’s different. Being sophomores and being young, they’re overcoming that. It’s growth on our mission to get to the end, so I’m very proud of them.”
Jefferson kept attacking, and that helped put Benson into foul trouble and eventually got Techster starters Mauriana Hashemian-Orr and Samarah Massey to foul out in the fourth.
The Demos didn’t exactly lock it down from the line, but they made enough free throws and played swarming defense with Benson trying to run out the clock on offense.
Down 60-57, sophomore Chauncy Andersen took a charge, Massey’s fifth foul, and then put in a put-back with 56.3 seconds to go to make it a 60-59 Benson lead.
“Those two are two of our key players, and with them out we just had to not get down on that,” Hinck said of Benson’s two foul outs. “Last year, with Mahogany out (for the state tournament), we just had to build on top of that, and today we had to build on top of that. I feel like it’s next man up, and everybody who came in after that played their role and did everything right.”
The Techsters kept passing at the top of the key, but Malaya LeSueur and Eboni Clay had a miscommunication that led to LeSueur’s pass going out of bounds with 28.6 seconds to go.
Benson stayed in front though thanks to Chandler-Roberts stealing an inbounds pass with 18.4 to go. Jefferson fouled LeSueur who went to the line for a one-and-one.
LeSueur missed the front end, and then Nunez drew a foul to go to the line for two with 7.7 seconds to go.
The sophomore knocked down both shots in the pressure cooker to give Jefferson the 61-60 lead.
But that was just enough time for Hinck to work her magic.
“I take the initiative to be the leader of the team,” Hinck said. “During that time (of the Jefferson comeback), I pulled myself together and pulled the team together like, ‘It’s a tough game, but we’re going to win it if we’re playing right and lock in.’ And that’s what we did.”
For Jefferson, it’s another loss to league rival Benson after the Demos lost three times to the Techsters last season: twice in the regular season and then in the second round of the state tournament.
The core of this Demos squad is made up of sophomore and juniors, so the tough losses aren’t something they’ll forget. But Andre Lawrence is still proud of the growth he’s seen from his team to be able to take on one of the state’s best in Benson.
“That’s a great team, that’s a top team in the state, so it’s not a shame for losing to (Benson),” Andre Lawrence said. “Using that hurt as fuel to continue to work hard and to continue to push. The great thing about it is the season’s not over … If they don’t want to feel that pain no more, they’re going to start working and use that as fuel.”
Chandler-Roberts finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds to pace Benson. Massey had 12 points and senior Onna Brown pitched in 11 off the bench still recovering from an ankle injury.
Nunez had 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks to help Jefferson’s comeback. Abrianna Lawrence put up 18 points though to lead in scoring while Andersen had 15.
For Benson, it's an important win as the Techsters have essentially locked up another PIL crown. The Techsters have six games left in league play, but they won the first round matchups against those six teams by an average of 67.5 points.
Tech, once again, is going to be in the mix for that state title. Jefferson proved it can be too. But for tonight and for the 2022-2023 regular season, the bragging rights are going back to Benson.
“We got our next couple games after this, we’re preparing for that, but we’re also looking forward to playing in state,” Hinck said. “We’ve been getting these wins, Jefferson is one of our toughest competitors in this league. Now we’re just looking forward to the playoffs, getting all the nooks and crannies, fixing what we need to fix so we’re prepared for state.”