There’s not much you can do in 7.7 seconds. But you aren’t Olivia Hinck.

The Benson Tech High School girls basketball guard became the hero Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.

Mahogany Chandler-Roberts Benson girls basketball vs Jefferson 020723

Benson girls basketball's Mahogany Chandler-Roberts (33) gets fouled on a layup attempt by Jefferson's Leila Nunez on Feb. 7, 2023, at Jefferson High School.
Bracketology: Projecting 2023 Oregon high school girls basketball state tournament brackets
Chauncy Andersen Jefferson girls basketball vs Benson 020723

Jefferson girls basketball's Chauncy Andersen, middle, is helped up after drawing a charge on Benson's Samarah Massey, right, that was the fifth foul on Massey during a Feb. 7, 2023, matchup at Jefferson High School.
Hawaiian blood helps Waiwaiole family power Cleveland girls basketball
Benson girls basketball vs Jefferson 027023

The Benson girls basketball team swarms Olivia Hinck, right, after the junior hit a game-winning shot against Jefferson on Feb. 7, 2023, at Jefferson High School.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you