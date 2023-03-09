The West Linn High School boys basketball team survived a scare from the upstart Central Catholic squad in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament at Chiles Center.
The Rams came out hot shooting to take a 23-21 lead going into halftime behind four made 3-pointers from sophomore Isaac Carr.
However, in the second half the Lions kept Carr off the 3-point line and went down low to senior Adrian Mosley. That allowed the Lions to claw their way back in the third quarter and then hold off Central Catholic in the fourth.
“I feel like we’re a well led team, we all kept our composure even when we were down,” Mosley said. “It was close down the stretch. I also give it to them, they were a well coached team. That defensive plan they had was real good, I don’t think we’ve seen something like that all year.”
Mosley said that defensive presence was a mix between a man and a zone that allowed some opener shooter for West Linn, not a normal sight for the talented Lions who haven’t lost to an Oregon team all season.
Central Catholic wanted to take away the driving ability of Oregon-bound senior Jackson Shelstad, and the Rams accomplished that in the first half only giving up seven points to the guard.
Meanwhile Carr hit his shots and the Rams finished with five from deep in the first half to go into the break with plenty of confidence.
“I thought they contained us very well, they kept us outside of the key a lot,” West Linn coach Robert Key said. “Something that we’ve done all year is getting Jackson downhill, so I thought the game plan to keep us outside of the key was really good.”
The Lions would make it a point in the second half though to battle their way into the paint, and often not with Shelstad.
Instead, Mosley took over, scoring 17 of his 21 total points in the second half as the senior used his big body to battle the Rams advantage in height. Mosley either squeezed his way to the rack for a layup or got to the line consistently.
“I missed a couple early, I just couldn’t get it going,” Mosley said. “I just needed to come at it from a different angle, get closer to the hoop.”
Meanwhile on defense, the Lions knew they needed to slow down the shooting coming off the hands of Carr and crew.
Leave it to Shelstad.
Key said his leading senior asked for the assignment to cover Carr, and that led to the Rams’ hot-hand not shooting a single 3-pointer in the second half.
Shelstad constantly fought through screens to get a hand in the face of Carr and make him pass it or have to drive.
“It shows that he’s a high caliber player, with a high basketball IQ,” Key said, “He wants that challenge, he wanted that. And our team fed off that at halftime because we knew we had to come out of the locker room with a different tone.”
Carr finished with 16 points to lead the Rams while freshman Zamir Paschal had 10 points. Shelstad finished with 17 points behind Mosley's 21.
Up next for Central Catholic will be the consolation semifinals against the loser between Gresham and Lincoln at 9 a.m. Friday in the Chiles Center.
For West Linn, it’ll be the winner of that matchup in the semifinals. And after showing out in his first game at the state tournament, Mosley is ready for more.
“Crazy environment, fans from both schools were real loud,” Mosley said. “Kind of reminded me of the LSI a little bit, but it means a little more being for the state championship.”