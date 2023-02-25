With the dust settled on day one of the Oregon 6A state high school boys wrestling tournament, it’s a new name atop the team standings with only a round of consolations and placement matches to go.
Underdog West Linn currently leads the team standings with 229 points, meanwhile defending champion Newberg is right behind with 225 points.
The Lions have five wrestlers in championship bouts on Sunday, and so do the Tigers.
Consolation matches are scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with placement matches planned for 11 a.m.
West Linn’s five finalists include: sophomore Oscar Doces (126), junior Charles Spinning (145), junior Henry Dillingham (152), senior Justin Rademacher (182) and senior Benjamin Winjum (195).
Newberg: junior Isaac Hampton (120), junior Zachary Keinonen (132), sophomore Gus Amerson (145), senior Cougar Friesen (170) and senior Hudson Davis (195).
That sets up two significant duals at 145 and 195 between Spinning and Amerson, and Winjum and Davis. Results in those could end up deciding who goes home with the state title.
Rounding out the top four teams is Westview in third with 115.5 points, followed by Grants Pass and Roseburg in a tie for fourth with 95 points each.
Plenty of other local wrestlers found their way to title matches on Sunday. Westview sent two wrestlers to the finals in sophomore Elliot Mauck (120) and Jason Cephus (182). Tigard also has two representatives in senior Cade McCallister (132) and senior Chase Dennis (160)
Washington County qualifiers also include Mountainside sophomore Brody Lybarger (106) and Aloha junior Moises Lopez (126).
Clackamas is sending one wrestler to the finals in junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth (113). And Portland will have two representatives in Cleveland senior Logan Medford (138) and senior Steven Ramos (220) from David Douglas.
In 5A, Thurston currently leads with 183.5 points, followed by Redmond with 170.5, Mountain View with 131.5 and Crater with 122. Canby sits in seventh with 85 points.
Only a couple local wrestlers are heading to the finals. Hillsboro junior Preston Echeverria survived at 182 while Canby’s unseeded junior Tyler Konold has upset his way to the 195 final.
The first ever 6A/5A girls team title is currently being led by North Medford with 61 points. Forest Grove isn’t far behind with 55 points in second. West Albany has 41 points in third and North Salem is in fourth with 37.
North Medford and Forest Grove each have three finalists, the Vikings trio includes sophomore Kailea Takahashi (125), freshman Renae Cook (130) and sophomore Kennedy Blanton (140).
Three more Washington County wrestlers are heading to the finals in Liberty junior Gracee Grenfell (125), Liberty sophomore Bianca Miranda (235) and Southridge senior Marily Ramirez-Carmona (235).
Clackamas County has two girls finalists in West Linn senior Destiny Rodriguez (155) and Wilsonville junior Jasmine Brown (170).
Woodburn has a finalist in senior Jasmine Lopez (170) while Portland is sending three locals to the finals in Cleveland senior Haley Vann (130), freshman Zorina Johnson (115) and David Douglas sophomore McKenzie Mills (190).
