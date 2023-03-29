Even though they couldn’t keep pace with a loaded Seattle team down the stretch of the regular season, the Portland Winterhawks figure to carry plenty of confidence into the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Portland’s first-round opponent is the Everett Silvertips, a team the Winterhawks beat six times in eight meetings during the regular season. The series begins with games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

