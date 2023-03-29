Even though they couldn’t keep pace with a loaded Seattle team down the stretch of the regular season, the Portland Winterhawks figure to carry plenty of confidence into the Western Hockey League playoffs.
Portland’s first-round opponent is the Everett Silvertips, a team the Winterhawks beat six times in eight meetings during the regular season. The series begins with games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The Winterhawks had the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference nailed down weeks ago. That gave the coaching staff an opportunity to experiment a little bit with line combinations and defensive pairings.
And closing the regular season with four of the last five games against a Seattle outfit built for a championship run was also viewed as a benefit in preparing the Hawks for the intensity of playoff hockey.
The Hawks should get a confidence boost from their 3-1 road win over the Thunderbirds on March 25 to close the regular season and chalk up a 40th win for the sixth season in a row. Nevermind that Seattle rested several key players, that result was only the second time this season the Thunderbirds lost after scoring first.
“(The Thunderbirds) make you earn everything on the ice. They’re a big body team. They’re elite. They have four lines. So it’s a good experience for our guys, especially our young guys that haven’t been through a playoff series,” said Kyle Gustafson, Portland’s associate coach.
Playing Seattle down the stretch, Portland struggled to win. But, most of those games were close games against a team that loaded up to chase a WHL championship, which indicates the Winterhawks are playoff-ready.
“We like our competitiveness. We like how we’re going to the net. We like what we’re doing in the offensive zone,” Gustafson said. “But, at the same time, playing against a team like Seattle, you don’t have a lot of time and space. So, there’s there’s a lot of things that we like about our game, but right now we’re just getting battle tested.”
Team captain Gabe Klassen agrees.
“We’re happy with our game and we’re just looking at this as a good opportunity to play the top team in the standings right now,” Klassen said before the final week of the regular season. “We’re just trying to take advantage of these playoff-like games here and kind of use it to simulate like a mini-series at the end of the season here to get our game geared up for playoffs.”
Portland was among the best teams in the WHL for the first four months of the season, hanging right with Seattle at the top of the U.S. Division. When the Winnipeg Jets assigned prospect Chaz Lucius to Portland in mid-January, it looked like the Winterhawks might have the firepower to push a Seattle team that loaded up with NHL prospects for a championship run.
Lucius had five goals and 10 assists in six games with Portland before a season-ending shoulder injury. That news came as the Hawks were beginning an extended stretch of road games and seemed to deflate the club. In the month of February, the Winterhawk scored only 19 goals over 12 games.
“We had that little stretch there where nothing was going our way and we couldn’t seem to find any ways to put the puck in the net,” Klassen said. “But, (the scoring) is coming back. And I think we feel good about it.”
Portland finished the regular season with 40 wins, 20 regulation losses, five overtime losses and three shootout losses.
Everett was 33-32-2-1. The Silvertips battled injuries down the stretch, winning three of their last 10 games. They are led by 20-year-old captain Jackson Berezowski, a fifth-year Silvertips winger who scored a franchise record 48 goals in the regular season.
The Winterhawks should have forward Aidan Litke, who suffered a lower-body injury on Feb. 20, available for the playoffs. Litke was skating full late in the season, working to regain his game-level conditioning. In his 19-year-old season, Litke scored 13 goals and had 23 assists in 50 regular-season games. His return not only helps with depth, but gives Portland one more bigger forward. Kyle Chyzowski missed the final three regular-season games with a lower-body injury.
For what it’s worth, Portland had six wins, one regulation loss (10-3 at Everett on March 3) and one overtime loss to the Silvertips.
Klassen led the Winterhawks in scoring in the regular season with 35 goals and 34 assists for 69 points. He was two goals better than Robbie Fromm-Delorme, who finished with 33 goals and 34 assists for 67 points.
Center Jack O’Brien and defenseman Luca Cagnoni tied for the assists lead with 47 apiece. O’Brien was a team-best plus-23.
Portland has two solid goalies, which could come in handy in the playoffs. Dante Giannuzzi, a 20-year-old, played in 10 more games than 18-year-old rookie Jan Spunar. Spunar played well down the stretch and finished with a save percentage of .908 compared with Giannuzzi’s .894.
The Hawks finished with the ninth best power play (23.7%) and fourth best penalty kill (82.3% with 12 short-handed goals). The Silvertips had the 11th best power play (21.2%) and the 12th best penalty kill (78.3% with six short-handed goals).
Winterhawks vs. Silvertips schedule
Friday, March 31 at Portland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 at Portland, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 3 at Everett, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 7 at Everett, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 at Portland, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
Monday, April 10 at Everett, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Tuesday, April 11 at Portland, 7 p.m. (if necessary)