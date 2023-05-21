There was no stopping Will Semler last year, and the same came true in 2023. Just ask his training partner.
The Lincoln junior made it back-to-back individual state titles after taking down Beaverton’s Tannor Binder 7-5, 6-3 in the championship match, the same matchup from the 2022 final.
Once again, Semler rolled through the field, dropping only seven games in his three matches leading up to the finals.
The finals pitted him against Binder after the two linked up as training partners and experienced tremendous growth over the past year since their last meeting at the Babette Horenstein Tennis Center.
“I’ve been training with him for a little over a year now, I think,” Semler said. “We kind of need each other and my brother as well, we help each other a lot. We're coaching each other all the way, absolutely central.”
The final match wasn’t too different from the year prior, when Semler won 6-4, 7-6 (5) to take home the title as a sophomore.
This time, the big push from Binder came in the first as the two held serve until it was 6-5 and Binder was up to serve.
However, Semler found a way to break Binder and close out the set, setting up momentum for the second to close it out on a hot day in Beaverton.
“It was actually pretty similar, we both improved a lot over the last year,” Semler said. “Otherwise it's pretty close, margins are small at this level. Lost a couple points here and there, other points got better. I think I played a little more aggressive than him today and it got me the win.”
Binder still got a win at this year’s tournament over Semler. He defeated Will’s younger brother Tiger in the second round 6-4, 7-5.
Despite all the familiarity between Binder and the Semlers, there was a match to be played with a title on the line. And their friendship has too much respect to not compete as hard as they can when out on the court.
“In the last couple of weeks training, you're not doing the exact same thing as you would do in a match,” Semler said. “Just a couple of other things. There are some surprises … Overall we just come out here to compete.”
With Binder being a senior, there won’t be a chance for three consecutive years of having these two matchup in the final.
Tiger Semler played Binder the closest leading up to the final match, leaving the door wide open for a potential brother versus brother matchup in 2024.
But for now, Semler still stands as the king of Oregon 6A tennis, and it’s going to take something special to knock him off the throne.
Other results
While Semler was able to defend his individual crown, the Cardinals couldn’t quite defend their team title.
West Linn took over Lincoln’s spot atop the podium with 23 points, while Sunset came in second with 17. The Cardinals are still bringing home a trophy though, finishing in third place with 16 points. Jesuit rounded out the trophy winners in fourth with 14 points.
A couple other local players made solid runs in Grant’s Josiah Mones and David Douglas’ Jonathon Nguyen. Both of them made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Semler in Mones’ case and Nguyen lost to the eventually third place winner in West Linn’s Jaxson Ledwith.
In doubles, Simon Potter and Burke Reilly from Grant had the best run, also making it to the quarterfinals before losing. The Generals ended up in a tie for fifth as a team with eight points, along with Beaverton.
In the consolation brackets, the biggest splash came from Lincoln in doubles duo Frederic Kemple and Cooper Lahti. The duo had to default their first match due to IB testing that couldn’t be rescheduled, but came back to win the consolation bracket and help Lincoln take third as a team.
Switching to the 6A girls, Ida B. Wells’ Claudia Barbieri had the best tournament for a local player, making the semifinals after an upset of No. 4 seed Sydney Board from Tigard. Barbieri lost in the semifinals 6-0, 6-0 to eventual champion Neena Feldman from Westview.
The top local duo was from Lincoln with Anabella Wilkinson and Reece Emmert making the quarterfinals before falling to the top seed from West Linn.
Class 5A had some representation from Parkrose as well with the boys duo of David Vo and Raymond Lien. The two dropped their first round match, but recovered to win the boys consolation bracket thanks to a 6-1, 7-6 win in the final match over West Albany.