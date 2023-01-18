011823-winterhawksphoto.jpg Carter Sotheran

Portland Winterhawks defenseman Carter Sotheran, 17, is ranked as the 89th best skater eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft in North America. Sotheran and the Winterhawks return home for games Jan. 20, Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks will play their first three home games of 2023 over four days beginning Friday, Jan. 20.

The stretch of games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum is an opportunity for a reset after Portland opened the new year with six games over 10 days in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. It begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 against Victoria and includes games at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 against Lethbridge and a special noon game on Monday, Jan. 23, against Spokane.

