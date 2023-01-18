The Portland Winterhawks will play their first three home games of 2023 over four days beginning Friday, Jan. 20.
The stretch of games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum is an opportunity for a reset after Portland opened the new year with six games over 10 days in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. It begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 against Victoria and includes games at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 against Lethbridge and a special noon game on Monday, Jan. 23, against Spokane.
The road trip through the Western Hockey League’s East Division was a challenge not only because several of the league’s better teams reside in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Moose Jaw. It was a challenge because the league’s trade deadline arrived right in the middle of Portland’s travels.
The Winterhawks never were going to be a big mover and shaker. Mike Johnston, the club’s senior vice president/GM/head coach always makes fielding a competitive team every season his priority. So he wasn’t going to send a bushel of future draft picks away for a player who might only spend a few months in Portland.
So, it was a win for the Winterhawks when the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets decided that forward Chaz Lucius should spend the rest of this season with Portland in the WHL rather than as a rookie in the AHL. To add a player taken in the first round of the NHL Draft without losing any assets is certainly nice.
Lucius, who was expected to join the Hawks this week, was the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Jets. He was playing this season with Winnipeg’s AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, where he had seen action in 12 games (two goals, three assists).
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Lucius played for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship, posting seven points and scoring a hat trick including the game-winning goal in overtime of the Jan. 5 bronze medal game.
Portland originally drafted Lucius, a Minnesota native, with the 74th pick in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft and kept him on its protected list. Lucius played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program and one college season at Minnesota before signing his NHL contract.
At Minnesota, he had 19 points in 24 games last season.
And, Lucius might not be the only NHL first-round selection joining the Winterhawks for the stretch run. At the trade deadline, Johnston made a trade with Prince Albert for the rights to 20-year-old Ozzy Wiesblatt. As of this print deadline, the San Jose Sharks had not announced if they want their 2020 first-round pick to finish this season in the WHL. It might be a bit of a long shot. Through Jan. 13, Wiesblatt had played 17 games in the AHL this season.
If he does come to Portland, it will add the experience of a player who won a WHL championship as a rookie with Prince Albert. If he doesn’t, the draft picks Portland sent to the Raiders will return to the Winterhawks.
Portland’s other trades on deadline day were smaller: forward Dawson Pasternak was traded to Brandon for 16-year-old prospect forward Colin Frank and two future draft picks; 2005-born goalie prospect Donovan Bodnar was traded to Everett for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick; and 2004-born defenseman Nick Andrusiak was sent to Red Deer for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Several of the 22 WHL teams went all-in to build a win-now roster.
One of those was Seattle, currently the top-rated team in all of major junior hockey. The Thunderbirds, who lost the WHL final in seven games last season, have loaded up for another title push. After the trade deadline, Seattle has nine NHL drafted players, four of them first-rounders. The T-Birds also feature goalie Thomas Milic, who this month led Team Canada to the IIHF World Juniors gold medal.
Portland, by comparison, has three drafted players with Lucius the lone first-rounder. The other NHL drafter Winterhawks are defensemen Ryan McCleary (Pittsburgh, seventh round 2021) and Marek Alscher (Florida, third round 2022).
Several years ago, the WHL adopted a rule that players 16 and younger cannot be traded and players in their 17-year-old season must agree to be traded. The result has been a staggering number of future picks in the WHL Prospects Draft changing hands. For example, including conditional picks, Seattle has parted with more than 20 future draft picks since the start of this season.
Another example, the Kamloops Blazers — who are hosting the Memorial Cup in May — sent four players and 10 draft picks (including their next four first-round picks) to Everett for veterans Olen Zellweger and Ryan Hofer.
“I think everybody was surprised” by how many draft picks Kamloops shipped to Everett, Johnston said.
Whether or not Wiesblatt — who was a 16-year-old on a WHL championship team as a Prince Albert rookie — ends up in Portland, the addition of Lucius should boost what has been a balanced attack.
Johnston noted that Lucius is coming off a strong performance with Team USA at the World Juniors and the Jets decided that Lucius, and center Brad Lambert, who they sent to Seattle, will benefit from playing the rest of this season with and against guys their own age rather than in the AHL.
In Lucius, Johnston said the Winterhawks are getting a smart player who moves the puck well and can play in any situation, including on the power play and the penalty kill.
Days before the trade deadline, Portland added 17-year-old forward Braeden Jockims, who had participated in the past two Winterhawks training camps.
Jockims saw his first action in Portland’s Jan. 10 win at Prince Albert then scored the game-winning goal in his hometown of Saskatoon in his second WHL game. Johnston described the 6-foot, 174-pound Jockims as a quick skater who also has the size to be a power forward.
Johnston said he enjoys the roster building aspect of his job — except for trading away players. In this cycle, the tough move was shipping 19-year-old forward Pasternak, who Johnston praised for his leadership, to Brandon.
Johnston sees Pasternak as a top six forward, but with the arrival of Lucius, Pasternak was less likely to see consistent playing time. That, plus Portland’s abundance of 2003-born players, made moving Pasternak for two draft picks and 2006-born Collin Frank a logical move, Johnston said.
Including Lucius, the Winterhawks now have six 2003-born players — five of them forwards. A maximum of three of those can return next season as overage players.
• Three Winterhawks are listed in the NHL Central Scouting midseason updated rankings of draft-eligible North American players. Defenseman Luca Cagnoni is rated 34th among North American skaters, while defender Carter Sotheran is rated 89th. Goalie Jan Spunar is rated No. 11 among goalies playing in North America.